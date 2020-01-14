The aim of the French summit is to advance the fight against terrorism in West Africa

PAU, France – French and West African heads of state thanked French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday at a symbolic ceremony leading up to a summit to combat escalating extremist attacks in the African Sahel.

Heads of state and government from Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania have teamed up with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss security issues at the summit in Pau, southern France.

The summit comes when Niger said that the death toll from Islamist extremist attacks on the military has increased to at least 89 last week, making it the deadliest attack of its kind in the country in years.

France is preparing its military to better attack Islamic extremists in the Sahel.

But first, Macron asks African heads of state to answer a key question: “Do you want us there?”

Macron hopes to counter the anti-French sentiment that has grown frustrated by the extremist attacks that killed thousands of people last year alone.

France, which once colonized much of West Africa, has around 4,500 soldiers in the vast Sahel region and has been accused by some residents of failing to stabilize it. Some in Mali, who have struggled with extremism for almost a decade, protested the French presence.

Macron wants the summit to help legitimize French operation in the Sahel by sending out a strong common message. A declaration is expected in which France and the African nations vow to use military and political means to fight extremism.

Macron has been on the defensive for the past few weeks. During a visit to Ivory Coast last month, he rejected allegations that France’s involvement in the region was motivated by imperialist or economic reasons.

“I don’t belong to a generation that knows colonialism,” said the 42-year-old.

Macron promised to continue the fight against the extremist groups associated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group, which are advancing south from the arid Sahel into more populous areas and worrying the level of West African coastal countries, including the Ivory Coast.

The French head of state added: “We need to define the military, political and development goals for the next six, twelve and eighteen months much more clearly.”

A joint effort is crucial and the French should know that their troops are welcome.

A Macron adviser said France wanted to concentrate its troops on the permeable border between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where extremist fighters appear without problems.

Macron’s adviser did not rule out that the number of French troops in the region would decrease if the military and political situation did not improve in the next six months.

But “that’s not the favorite scenario,” he said.

Macron named the summit with West African leaders after a helicopter collision during a combat operation in November in which 13 French soldiers fought Islamic extremists in Mali near the Niger border. It was France’s worst military loss in almost four decades.

The six heads of state attended Monday’s ceremony, which hosted seven of the late French soldiers.

Originally planned for December, the summit was postponed after an attack by Islamic extremists on December 11 that killed at least 71 soldiers in Niger. This was the deadliest attack on Nigerian troops.

Since that attack, France has launched its first armed drone attack, killing seven extremists in Mali. Another French military operation killed 33 extremists in central Mali.

The French military operation, France’s largest foreign operation, enjoys broad support at home. France intervened in Mali in 2013 after extremists took control of major cities in the north and introduced a harsh version of Islamic law. The fighters were driven out, but have since reunited.

The French summit is expected to call for broader international support to combat terrorist attacks in the region where the United States envoy to West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, last week raised public confidence through the “unprecedented terrorist Violence “.

The attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have quintupled since 2016. Over 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019, compared to an estimated 770 in 2016, Chambas said.

Secretary-General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, will attend the dinner of the summit together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Secretary of State for the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the President of the Commission for the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat.