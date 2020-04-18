The Alabama Committee recommends reopening Alabama immediately

Alabama Governor Will Ainsworth held a news conference on Friday in which he made recommendations to Governor Kay Ivey to reopen state-owned companies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that some should be reopened immediately.

Ainsworth and the Alabama Small Business Commission emergency group released their report on Friday, the day after President Donald Trump and the White House recommended that less afflicted states begin reopening. The Alabama Working Group is a subcommittee composed of business leaders and members of the Alabama legislature.

Friday’s recommendations include reopening nearby contact services, restaurants, child care facilities, and retail stores immediately under certain guidelines.

In his remarks, Ainsworth stated:

It is currently considered safe to go to a box store and potentially buy furniture. It is currently considered safe to go to a box store and buy clothes. It is currently considered safe to go to a box store or even buy jewelry. And our message is simple. The message on social detachment is spreading people, and the committee says it is not fair for small businesses to be open and penalized. And we actually believe that smaller stores are less of a risk.

The recommendations are divided into phases, many of which will begin in May. The committee recommends that Alabama’s medical and health services, games facilities, exercise facilities, museums and beaches be reopened on May 1. It is also recommended that the youth activity be resumed on May 11.

All businesses that reopen should adhere to strict guidelines, such as monitoring employee health and sending employees home with COVID-19 symptoms, limiting the number of people allowed within the business at a time, and increasing cleaning measures and applying social distance.

Employees involved in close contact services will need to wear face masks and gloves, but such situations may require prior appointment.

Governor Ivey’s office, speaking exclusively with Breitbart News yesterday, about a move taken to reopen the Alabama economy, released a statement on Friday:

The governor thanks the President for his administration’s leadership and continued guidance during this unprecedented time. He is also grateful that the President supported Alabama in making decisions that are in the interest of Alabamians, specifically in terms of his personal and economic health. You will continue to make those decisions, while weighing the two aspects of this situation carefully. As the president mentioned, it will be about data, rather than date. With his guidance, as well as the Coronavirus Executive Committee and our state’s congressional leaders, Governor Ivey hopes Alabama will return to normal work. She commends the Alabamians for their collaboration and asks for their continued patience. His will in the next two weeks is key to smoothing the curve and getting our businesses rolling again.

“Our main focus right now is what works in Alabama and how our people do staying at home and fulfilling the order,” Ivey said during a telephone interview on Thursday.

Ivey also assured the Alabamians that a “plan is in place”.

