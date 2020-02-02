The Alabama Sports Department recorded a deficit of $ 21.2 million in National Sports in fiscal 2019

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s sports department, one of the country’s most profitable Power 5 programs, was in the red last year. However, this deviation is marked with an asterisk.

According to the program’s annual NCAA financial report, the Crimson Tide athletics division posted a deficit of approximately $ 21.2 million for fiscal 2019. The Montgomery Advertiser and USA Today received a copy of the report this week on request.

As part of the NCAA reporting system, Alabama has reported no net income for the first time since 2005, including a school record surplus of $ 33 million for fiscal 2014. The decrease in 2019 is more than $ 32 million less than the previous year’s net surplus of 10 $ 9 million.

However, the Alabama communications department resolved the deficit as a change in accounting policy related to the reporting and reporting of revenue to the NCAA. The income from “contributions” for the seating priority program of the sports department is shown differently.

“The net loss of $ 21.2 million is affected by changes in the accounting process for the preferred seating program revenue,” the school said at the end of the NCAA report. “The portion of the preferred seat fee of $ 24.5 million would have been booked as premium income for FY 19, but was postponed until FY 20 due to the change in the (federal) tax law.”

Upon request, the university justified the billing difference as a change in the allocation of preferred seat donations due to the December 2017 tax law amendment that prohibited college sports program donors from deducting 80 percent of their payment required to purchase priority seats as a charity gift. For this reason, the university has decided to report the income from preferred seat fees in the following financial year, including the football season in which the seats purchased are used, as “other operating income” and not as “contributions”. Alabama’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. If the university had not made this change, the 2019 fiscal year would have ended with an operating surplus of approximately $ 3.3 million.

“In connection with the new tax changes related to the tax deductibility of preferred seat fees, management reviewed the treatment of preferred seat fees for financial reporting purposes,” a statement told USA Today. “After speaking to the University of Alabama accountants, management changed the treatment of seat priorities to account for 100 percent of seat priorities for the year, depending on the football season.”

Much of the accounting deficit in 2019 is due to Alabama’s total cost of ownership increasing by $ 18.8 million to an all-time high of $ 185.3 million after $ 166.5 million a year earlier.

The university attributed much of this increase to various factors, including $ 5.9 million – $ 5.5 million in severance payments that the school paid to former basketball coach Avery Johnson after his fall last March – plus $ 3.6 million coaches’ salaries, benefits, and allowances. This included raising Nick Saban’s salary and fees in 2018 in connection with the annual employee turnover within the football program. The school also cited $ 3.4 million in the “Other Operating Expenses” category, which accounted for $ 2.4 million in restaurants, and the $ 750,000 that the Buffalo Department spent on hiring basketball Head coach Nate Oats had paid the first year in April.

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.

