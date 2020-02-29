“the-alchemist”-creator-paulo-coelho-defends-bts-from-haters

Author Paulo Coelho clapped again at BTS haters on Twitter!

On February 29, the popular Brazilian author—who is greatest-recognised for his internationally-celebrated novel “The Alchemist”—showed his support for BTS on his own Twitter account.

It all commenced when Paulo Coelho tweeted, “Haters are baffled admirers who want to be like you,” just before replying to his possess publish with a string of purple hearts.

????????? — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 28, 2020

Later on that day, American anchor Chris Cuomo retweeted Paulo Coelho’s put up and wrote, “First time I have disagreed with this excellent writer and thinker.”

Paulo Coelho then responded by revealing that his tweet experienced been specially about BTS, detailing, “Thank you by [sic] remaining so direct. But I was referring to a Korean group, BTS, that are consistently less than assault by detractors, only simply because they are the most profitable band on the world.”

He went on to insert, “That’s why I posted their image, a pink heart, as portion of the thread.” (Although he wrote “pink heart” here, the novelist properly used purple hearts in his actual tweet.)

Thank you by getting so immediate. But I was referring to a Korean group – @BTS_twt , that are constantly less than attack by detractors, only because they are the most effective band on this earth . That’s why I posted their image, a pink heart as element of the thread. — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 29, 2020

Just after finding out the correct indicating at the rear of Paulo Coehlo’s unique tweet, Chris Cuomo shared that he agreed with its message, creating, “Anyone who hates this artist hates truth, like, and deeper knowledge of the questions that subject most.”

Anyone who hates this artist, hates real truth, really like and deeper knowledge of the queries that subject most https://t.co/4QurXnxOKn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 29, 2020

Paulo Coehlo has formerly expressed his adore of BTS more than at the time in the past. When the group stopped by Brazil very last calendar year for the duration of their “Love On your own: Talk Yourself” world tour, the writer wrote on Twitter, “Enjoy Brasil, BTS. My country—and I—love your new music. And ignore the critics Please. They are like eunuchs in a harem—knowing how to do, but incapable of doing what they see.”

And neglect the critics Remember to. They are like eunuchs in a harem – realizing how to do, but incapable of carrying out what they see — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 25, 2019

In the meantime, BTS’ Suga once advised Paulo Coelho’s novel “The Alchemist” to his enthusiasts back in 2018.