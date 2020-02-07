The Alex Nylander zone leaves and the entrances remain strong even without scoring

With only six goals and 11 assists in 50 games, Alex Nylander’s first full NHL season was not as productive as hoped.

Given the valuable goods in Henri Jokiharju – who has become a top four Sabers regular – the Blackhawks have sacrificed to acquire him, many fans have labeled the nearly 22-year-old Nylander as a bust.

But he is not disappointed in every way.

“His ability to skate the puck and control the game is an advantage for him,” said coach Jeremy Colliton on Wednesday. “The focus for him is just doing all the time: being consistent, completing his shifts (including) when he is tired (at) the end of the period, the end of the game. But he played pretty well for us.”

With regard to leaving the defense zone and entering the attack zone – two skills that are increasingly emphasized in today’s possessed-obsessed NHL – Nylander actually scores quite well.

Nylander has managed to retain possession while leaving the defensive zone a team-best 59 percent of the time, according to new data released this week by hockey analyst Corey Sznajder.

While fellow fourth-liners Ryan Carpenter and Zack Smith fall under the competition average of about 45 percent, Nylander is in the same area as – and even surpasses – elite puck wearers Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane.

And on the other hand, Nylander is in second place on the Hawks (behind Kane only) in terms of attempts to enter an attack zone per minute, and he does so with a pass rate of 57 percent – also well above the competition average of about 43 percent.

Although the transition-focused Hawks are generally good at this stat, and Nylander is in the middle of the pack, he is still one of the better players who also remains behind in that category.

“I know I’m a fast skater, so when I get the puck into the D zone, I just try to skate and make something out of it,” Nylander said. “It’s a good stat. Of course you want the puck, and that’s something I do with my game. I wear the puck in the zone and try to make a play or get a shot at the net.”

However, the last part of that quote has been more of a struggle. Nylander is in seventh place on the team in individual scoring opportunities per minute and has often missed killing instincts in the attacking zone, turning the puck around or curling out of danger areas when under pressure.

During Hawks’ 11-day All-Star vacation, Nylander went to Sweden to work on all those things: “My shot, my hands and my skates (are going).”

He generally kept his sleep schedule in line with central time – meaning he went to sleep in the early hours of the morning and woke up early in the afternoon – to prevent jet lag upon his return.

That’s the kind of commitment to development that the Hawks want to see in Nylander, whose minutes have recently been reduced to 10 to 12 per game to help him focus more on maximizing each shift.

The extra training in the mid season apparently made a difference. On Tuesday, for example, he was noticeably involved with the piece.

And he always has his excellence with zone exits and entrances to fall back on for confidence.

“You see all the good players, they always wear the puck,” Nylander said. “(I) just try to learn and see what the other boys are doing. It is clear that I just move my feet, and when I do that, good things happen. “

NOTE: In a statement to NBC Sports Chicago on Thursday, the NHL Officer Department supported the initial handpass call from referees in the Hawks’ game Wednesday against the Bruins.

The competition decided that Olli Maatta did not have the puck in his possession when he bent it with his stick after he had pushed it with his glove. That is why the result was still a hand pass.