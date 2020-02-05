The Algerian president frees over 3,000 prisoners to appease protesters

Algeria releases over 3,000 prisoners when President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tries to restore confidence in his administration after months of political turmoil.

President Tebboune’s amnesty goes to people who have served six months or less. Most of them were arrested during last year’s protests.

According to Tebboune, a referendum on constitutional changes is also in preparation. He said he wanted the public to decide on the scope of Parliament’s roles.

The president elected in December was rejected by a protest movement that preferred a radical change in the establishment.

Protesters protested every Friday.

The protests originated a year after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced in February 2019 that he would run for a fifth term.

Bouteflika had been president for four terms since 1999, but was forced to abandon plans for a fifth term after violent nationwide protests.

Since his resignation in April 2019, the demonstrators have continued to demand a revolution.

President Tebboune was a loyalist to Bouteflika. He was also an official who was promoted to prime minister.

However, Tebboune’s appointment as prime minister in 2017 only took seven months after struggling with leading business numbers. He then headed the Ministry of Housing and Information.