The algorithm used for probation decisions spurs controversy

For some, algorithms are a way to make certain criminal matters more efficient and fair. But do they really work?

We live in a time when people are constantly asking how the judicial system works and whether law enforcement methods are wrong. Probation is another controversial issue. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases that have led to further research into how these processes work and whether they are really fair.

A new article in the New York Times by Cade Metz and Adam Satariano examines another controversial aspect of probation: in some areas, algorithms play a role in determining and providing recommendations on how law enforcement officers deal with probation officers. This is not the only way the article reports how algorithms have been considered in monitoring and conviction.

Metz and Satariano begin a discussion of an algorithm that focuses on probation in Pennsylvania and move on from there:

The algorithm is one of many that make decisions about people’s lives in the United States and Europe. The local authorities use so-called prediction algorithms to determine police patrols, prison terms and probation rules. In the Netherlands, an algorithm identified the risk of social fraud. A British city assesses which teenagers are most likely to become criminals.

If you are reading this and wondering if this is in line with prejudice in the judicial system, you are not the only one. An investigation by ProPublica on such an example of the technology, the risk assessment tool COMPAS, revealed some worrying racial differences in the system. Another study found that COMPAS was not particularly accurate at all.

Algorithms can make life much easier for many people. “The algorithms are intended to reduce the burden on understaffed authorities, reduce government costs and – ideally – eliminate human prejudices,” write Metz and Satariano. But as her article shows, actual technology may not live up to this ideal – and the gap between what should do and what it actually does can have a huge impact on many people’s lives.

