[the-alius,-5-nigerian-sisters-who-are-all-health-related-medical-practitioners]

5 sisters, who are all medical doctors in diverse fields of the clinical career, have become the toast of the internet.

The Aliu family of Nigeria is blazing the trail when it arrives to women of all ages empowerment.

The all-gals medical doctors from the same relatives have grow to be torchbearers for many others, who have over the a long time been sidelined owing to inequality and lack of official education and learning .

Help Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

University participation remains a major obstacle throughout building nations and Nigeria is not an exception, notably in northern states wherever the blatant extremism of Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group, targets school going women.

The Aliu Sisters are amid the few privileged ones who have broken the glass ceiling to make a scenario for ladies in a male-dominated career.

The

5 sisters are all doctors with unique specialties ranging from a neurosurgeon,

an obstetrician, a plastic surgeon, a family medical professional, and a group wellness

doctor.

A former Nigerian vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, took to Twitter urging Nigerians to teach the total modern society by only educating the ladies.

“Awesome. If you educate a girl, you educate the household and the neighborhood,” Atiku wrote.

Wonderful. If you educate a woman, you educate the loved ones and the community. https://t.co/t6iIqRGZWb — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 10, 2020

The sisters who are reported to be from Okene in Kogi Condition are recognised as Salamat Aliu (the very first feminine neurosurgeon in West Africa), Halima Aliu (plastic surgeon), Raliat Aliu (an obstetrician and gynecologist), Khadijah Aliu (a spouse and children medical professional), and Medinah Aliu (community health and fitness doctor).

“I

believe that Africa is mounting earlier mentioned gender inequality and with illustrations like this,

we can develop a extra supportive natural environment for girls,” a Twitter user wrote.

An Instagram person, believed to have very first shared the image, also wrote: “……all in 1 spouse and children from the exact guardian. ”