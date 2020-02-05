The alleged baby mums of the future, Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, share videos of their two children who almost meet – Fans say they look like twins

Although Future had the best time of his life in the company of Lori Harvey, it seems that legal problems will not leave the rapper soon, because it was reported that Eliza Seraphin (also known as Eliza Reign) and Cindy Parker, who sued at the artist of “Mask, quot; for paternity he keeps in regular contact.

A few photos that Seraphin recently shared showed that she and Parker were having a conversation on FaceTime, in which their two babies were present.

According to the legend of the publication, Eliza and Cindy wanted their children to grow up together and become best friends if possible.

The Instagram model wrote: “Almost every day I pray that these two grow up together and never leave anything or anyone between them ❤️ #BFFs.”

A fan said: “Great respect for this in your name too, Mom.”

Another commentator said: “Cute babies, ladies. You two are wonderful mothers, and that is the beauty of everything. 🖤💯 “

This person stated: “Reigns facial expressions always affect me. Especially the side aspect. “I couldn’t tell them in the beginning! Friend because he has some strong genes.

A fourth sponsor wrote: “Ugh, all of you, children and young children, look like triplets! At the end of the day, as long as they know each other and know they have a bond, that’s all that matters … ♥ ️ “

Women have claimed that Future is the father of their babies and has filed separate lawsuits against the rapper, who has so far denied having had more children than the six he has already recognized from six different women.

Meanwhile, Seraphin Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has been asked to undergo a paternity test so that it can be determined with certainty whether he is the father of his daughter, Reign Wilburn.

However, Eliza’s case was rejected by Future, who replied that she should probably go through a mind control.

According to the rapper, Seraphin reportedly had psychological problems and, in support of his theories, he pointed to his frequent protests about him on social networks.

In addition to the ongoing legal drama, the 36-year-old hip-hop star has recently made the news about her relationship with Lori, which was finally confirmed not long ago.

