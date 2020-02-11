“The Alternative Is Waiting Times in A&E” – Nurses, Residents and Counselors Advocate NHS Do Not Close Soho Walk-In Center

Nurses, residents and counselors joined forces with the Soho Walk-In Center to send a message to the NHS that it should not close.

Hundreds of central London residents and city workers have signed a petition and written moving messages about the center of Soho Square, which may close in late March.

Serving 50,000 patients a year, it is based in the former Grade II-listed women’s hospital – the first gynecological hospital in the world when it opened in the 1850s.

Tim Lord, President of the Soho Society and retired lawyer, said, “Every sane person can see that this should not close. It would be ridiculous.

“I used it the other week. I had a ski accident and they changed their dressing. I only stayed there for 30 minutes. The alternative would be to wait for a general appointment or to wait three hours in A&E. “

Over 300 people responded to the Soho Society’s online petition.

The historic facade of the Soho Walk-In Center, formerly the Women’s Hospital

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

One quote reads: “I used this service when I first suspected I had cancer. Having a qualified and reassuring person to talk to is absolutely vital and the lowest barriers to accessing health care are better. “

Another supporter said, “I am very grateful to one of the nurses who diagnosed a serious medical condition, missed by my general practitioner and sent me to (hospital) for immediate and urgent tests. I have recommended this service to many colleagues and friends over the years. “

The fear of its closure came after the NHS England issued national guidelines saying that all drop-in centers – usually run by nurses and without the need for an appointment – must change or cope with the closing. Under the new rules, drop-in centers will have to become “emergency treatment centers”, run by general practitioners and requiring appointments.

If the NHS does not give the Soho center the resources to become an emergency treatment center, it will almost certainly close.

Mr. Lord added: “It is extremely busy. There are a large number of workers who use it, and we support it because we want to support the value of Soho for the workers of the city.

“If it closes, more people will go to A&E at University College Hospital. Or they should see their general practitioner where they live, rather than coming here during lunch or on their way. “

Soho Walk-In Center, on the south side of Soho Square Gardens in central London

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

In previous years, the center has hosted drug services and services for the gay community, but it is currently “half empty”.

The Soho Society has applied to Westminster Council for the historic building to be listed as a community asset. If granted, it would protect it from any other use.

In 2015, the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) did not obtain planning permission from the Westminster Council to convert part of the building into office space for rent.

Another member of the Soho Society, David Bieda, suggested that the NHS could enter into a legal agreement under which the building permit would depend on its promise to keep half the building as a medical center.

The Society’s campaign won the support of Labor and Conservative councilors, as well as the new Member of Parliament and former head of the council, Nickie Aiken.

Labor counselor Pancho Lewis wrote an open letter to the CCG saying the closure would be “unacceptable” and “devastating” for Soho.

Conservative Councilors Jonathan Glanz and Tim Barnes launched a separate online petition.

The building is paid for by Central London CCG and managed by the Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust.

A CCG spokesperson said, “We are looking into the future of walk-in service, but it is very early on and no decision has been made. We are currently organizing a series of engagement events so that we can understand the views of local residents and other stakeholders. “

A spokesperson for the Trust said it “supported a model for delivering an emergency treatment center to Soho.”

The CCG is hosting a public consultation on the future of the center, including a workshop on February 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room on the first floor of the center (via the entrance to Soho Square).

Send an email to clccg.sohowic@nhs.net to register your presence.

If you have a story for us, please email our reporter owen.sheppard@reachplc.com

.