The Always Sunny Crew is doing a (very funny) Mythic Quest

Despite the large number of workplace comedies that have developed through the television landscape in recent decades, this part of the “workplace” is usually quite short. Sure, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine police officers investigate crimes from time to time, and Parks And Recreation occasionally settled for the frills of the small town government. However, it is not that repeating The Office gives you a lot of insight into the retail paper business.

The new half-hour comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet by Apple TV +, which shares its name with the medieval multiplayer role-playing game, for the development of which the protagonists spend most of their lives, is not just a challenge the modern gaming landscape setting; It is also the main theme on his blood-soaked plate. Streaming culture, toxic masculinity, the evils of the crisis, rampant sexism, Nazis, microtransactions, doxing and the tendency of people to draw a digital phallus with the tools available – all of this is handled with a familiarity that speaks to either actual experience or polished research. And it’s all in the service of a story about pushing and pulling the creative process, which alternates between surprisingly effective and often funny, though occasionally lazy, jokes.

B +

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz

Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis

Apple TV +

Half hour comedy; Nine episodes

This sometimes satisfying, sometimes whiplash-like change in tones is evident in Ian (pronounced “EYE-an”) Grimm, the character of the series played by co-creator Rob McElhenney. Comparisons to McElhenney’s other self-crazed TV show trapped in a permanent stage of development should probably be avoided here, especially since it is always sunny in Philadelphia. Charlie Day and Megan all share Mythic Quest and the regular David “Rickety Cricket” Hornsby series in front of and behind the camera. Ian undoubtedly shares certain characteristics with Paddy’s Pub’s native Doofus Mac, especially his ability to confidently talk about other people’s well-considered objections. The difference is that Ian is actually a success; As the creative director, shot caller and all-purpose visionary of Mythic Quest, he’s almost as narcissistic and insecure as McElhenney’s more famous character, except with real talent and accomplishments to underpin his brilliant delusions. But how confident Ian is tends to vary from scene to scene, and it’s about comedy and action. He never goes into gang-level sociopathy, but there’s also no hint of a cartoon in the performance, even if the show itself seems to be trying to be sincere.

This divide spans the entire cast of Mythic Quest, which spans the gamut of a game in which F. Murray Abraham plays a comic show of burned-out, drug-addicted science fiction writers, to Ashly Burchs Rachel, a kind-hearted tester, who has the most obvious crush on the world for best friend and colleague Imani Hakim. At the center of the gap between Looney Tunes and sincere, slow-burning feelings is the Australian actress Charlotte Nicdao, who plays Poppy, the game’s chief engineer – and thus the person who is forced to concretize and implement every one of Ian’s half-hearted ideas. thoughtful ideas while preventing them from developing their own ideas. Nicdano’s appearance should be the revelation for many viewers. She knows how to give in to the madness that keeps the game going, and at the same time is a reliable, honest person to whom the audience can stick, and at the same time acts as a strong comedian herself.

Perhaps even more important (and despite its general emotional maneuverability), the show takes its confirmation requests seriously. If you like, Mythic Quest can be a shockingly thoughtful series about the conflicts that arise in a fast growing field like games between ego, collaboration and money. In the show’s most resonant moments, McElhenney drops Ian’s shield of oblivion just enough to acknowledge that his visions would be impossible to achieve without Poppy’s help. And while the series emphasizes every possibility of a romantic connection between the two, it doesn’t shy away from the intimacy of the creative process – even if it is always ready to undercut most moments of the actual mood with another joke.

Given the family tree, the jokes are damn funny, as you would expect. When Mythic Quest appears as a comic, it has an eye for satire on both the gaming industry and recognizable types, leading to moments like Danny Pudi’s soulless monetization manager Brad, who is happily thinking about his desire for an actual, real game-life version of Scrooge McDuck’s Money Bin to replenish the money he accuses addicted players, or Jessie Ennis as the new assistant Jo, who reveals new levels of fanatical, violent dedication to the company every time their bosses’ dominance is challenged. (The title “Free Floating Agent of Chaos”, which she picks up late in the season’s first season, essentially codifies her status as the equivalent of Charlie Kelly’s self-proclaimed “wild card.” Among the supporting actors, the most obvious is the young one Elisha Henig as a hugely popular 14-year-old streamer Pootie Shoe, who often gets the nickname “little piece of shit” from the principals because with the patented “Four Buttholes” system they have a lot of power over their game from reviews he sells to his countless followers. It’s a ridiculous exaggeration of the twists and turns of real streaming culture, but not so ridiculous that it isn’t recognizable to anyone who has spent more than an afternoon with the Twitch lights and lights.

So, Mythic Quest is funny. And Mythic Quest is able to develop real feelings. So the biggest shortcoming of the show is that it doesn’t seem to find a way to be both at the same time. Rather, it often feels like a tag team match between its two sensibilities, with comedy taking over the hard lifting most of the time. (The only exception to this rule is also the strangest deviation from the format: the fifth episode of the series, “Dark Quiet Death”, sheds the entire cast of the series in favor of Jake Johnson and Cristin Milioti to play a remarkably moving decade – Cross-parabola about how good games go bad It’s a huge swing that may explain why it’s the only episode McElhenney directed himself.) But this disjointed feeling isn’t enough to cover all of those Sabotaging things that Mythic Quest actually does right. If a little whiplash is the price of a series that is both comic and specific, and refers to a medium that is often waved by hand or reduced to a surprise bag from the big bang theory, it’s a pretty low price. Unless otherwise, formalizing the soon-to-legendary TTD relationship – the time it takes a player to use a new construction tool to construct a tail in his available environment – will ensure his legacy for at least a few cycles of internet memes Generation to come.