The AMA president says the unproven corona drug could be deadly

“What do you have to lose? What do I know? I’m not a doctor,” he said Donald Trump at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Sunday, as he again called for the use of the hydroxychloroquine malaria drug to treat coronavirus.

Many people who are really doctors have responded now and have an answer to the president’s rhetorical question: What should you lose? You could lose your life.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the working group, commented several times in recent days that hydroxychloroquine had not yet been shown to be effective against Covid-19 and would need ongoing study:

The data is really inferior at best. There have been cases that show that there may be a result and there are others that show that there is no result. So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we can say for sure that it works.

Hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat other conditions, such as lupus and malaria.

The FDA has issued an emergency permit to allow doctors to prescribe the drug (along with azithromycin, a preservative antibacterial agent) to patients with coronary heart disease who are being treated and do not respond well to other treatments, but this is not the same as “FDA” approved “, especially since the drug has not yet been shown to be effective and has serious, potentially life-threatening side effects.

The President of the American Medical Association (AMA), Dr. Patrice Harris, weighed in on this issue, in an interview with CNN Wolf Blitzer.

Harris agreed with Fauci, saying “science and data must rule the day as we fight this pandemic” and the drug has not yet been proven to work in patients with coronary heart disease.

“There could be negative side effects,” Harris said. “There could be deaths. This is a new virus, so we should not promote drugs or medicines for any disease that has not been proven and approved by the FDA.”

Blitzer asked Harris if he would prescribe hydroxychloroquine if a patient had Covid-19.

“I won’t prescribe it,” Harris replied.

He added that the AMA had issued a statement on “inappropriate prescription” and “inappropriate accumulation” of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and other drugs that had been suggested as possible treatments with coronaide, but again noted that the effectiveness of these drugs -19, but treatments for diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis have been proven. Patients with these chronic conditions are addicted to their medication, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Blitzer immediately asked Harris about Trump’s comments: “So when the president says, ‘What do you have to lose, you got coronavirus?’ You are in the hospital. What should you lose? “What do you say;”

“You could lose your life,” Harris said. “It simply came to our notice then. And there are certainly some limited studies, as Dr. Fauci said. But at this point, we just don’t have the data to suggest that we should use this drug for Covid-19. “

Blitzer then brought Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency doctor and a medical researcher. Ranney described in more detail the side effects of hydroxychloroquine and, in her view, an unacceptable risk to patients in a hurry to try it:

This medicine has significant side effects, such as paranoia, delusions, suicidal thoughts, and low blood pressure to make you more vulnerable to infections. It can cause severe cardiac arrhythmias that can be fatal. They are not common side effects, but they are quite common so this should not be taken willy-nilly. It is not like water, it is not harmless and can have serious side effects …

We do not yet have full knowledge, but I do not want Americans to think about whether they will come up with the slightest sniffle that taking hydroxychloroquine is the solution for them. It makes me feel nervous about patients who really need it, but also about patients who could be seriously injured if they take it and it doesn’t help, but it actually hurts.

