The amazing look of RuPaul’s DragCon UK this weekend

RuPaul’s first DragCon UK is officially completed.

If you attended the event or watched the updates on social media, you will know that there were some incredible looks served by the queens of Drag Race as well as by fans of the convention.

The London Olympia welcomed thousands of fans throughout the weekend (January 18-19) with guests like RuPaul himself, Michelle Visage, Bob The Drag Queen, The Vivienne and Divina De Campo.

There were performances by The Frock Destroyers, The Vivienne and Baga like Donald Trump and Margaret Thatcher, Drag Syndrome, Shea Couleé alongside British talents Tayce and Oreo-Ho, as well as live panels and whole greetings and greetings the day.

But despite their busy schedules, the queens have always put together disgusting looks and you can check out our gallery below of some of the best from DragCon UK.

Fans will wait while waiting to know if the convention is coming back for another year, but in the meantime, DragCon LA will take place between May 1 and May 3.

Thus, more emblematic looks and moments will take place in the spring and you can keep up to date with the announcements on the Instagram page @rupaulsdragcon.

