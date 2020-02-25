the-amazing-records-jurgen-klopp’s-liverpool-could-still-break-in-stunning-premier-league-campaign

It’s a matter of when, not if, Liverpool will be crowned the 2019/20 Premier League winners.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have a near unassailable 22-point lead at the top, with their 30-year wait for a title soon to come to an end.

The Reds are already enjoying the best season in history of any club from Europe’s top-five league in terms of points won – taking 79 points from a possible 81 – while they are still involved in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Getty Images Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool look unstoppable

The only points the Reds have dropped all season was in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2019.

The Merseysiders look set to break the record for the largest title-winning margin of 19 points set by Manchester City in 2017/18.

Guardiola’s team were famously dubbed the ‘Centurions’ for their 100-point haul in the 2017/18 season – setting the record for the most points won.

But if Liverpool win seven of their remaining eleven games this season, they will equal City’s record.

With only two of the current top six teams left to face, Chelsea and Manchester City, the Reds could go on to blow Guardiola’s absurdly brilliant record out of the water, the maxiumum haul Liverpool can achieve being 112.

Below, are the rest of the records Liverpool have already reached this term, as well as the 34 – yes, you heard it right – they could break come the end of May.

Records already reached Best start to a league season in Europe – 79/81 points Most consecutive home wins – 21 Most points across 38 Premier League games – 111/117 Club record for most consecutive league wins – 19 First English team to win international treble (European Cup, Super Cup, World Club Cup) Most Premier League opponents beaten – 19 (joint with Man City) Equal record for most consecutive Premier League wins – 18 Most points over 38 consecutive games – 108 Most consecutive home wins – 21

Points

Most points in a season

Record: 100



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)



What Liverpool are on: 79



What Liverpool require: 22 points from 11 games, so seven wins, one draw and three defeats or five wins and six draws at worst.

Earliest title win by date

Record: April 14



Currently held by: Manchester United (2000/01)



Liverpool’s earliest possible title win: March 21, depending on other results. Liverpool will win title with four more league wins, with Crystal Palace at home the earliest opportunity provided Manchester City win their three league matches before then.

Earliest title win by games remaining

Record: Five games left.



Currently held by: Manchester United (2000/01) and Manchester City (2017/18)



Liverpool’s earliest possible title win: With eight games to go.

Biggest title-winning margin

Record: 19 points



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)



What Liverpool are on: 22 points



What Liverpool require: To continue what they’re doing

Biggest gap from first to bottom

Record: 82 points



Currently held by: Manchester City (2018/19, over Huddersfield)



What Liverpool are on: 61 points more than Norwich



What Liverpool require: Again, to just carry on. They are on course to finish on 110 points, with Norwich en-route to 27. That would beat the current record by a single point.

Getty Man City finished 82 points ahead of basement side Huddersfield last season

Goals

Fewest away goals conceded in a season

Record: Nine



Currently held by: Chelsea (2004/05)



What Liverpool are on: Six



What Liverpool require: To concede no more than three goals in their last six away games.

Best goal difference in a season

Record: +79



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)



What Liverpool are on: +47



What Liverpool require: A pretty big swing between now and the end of the season.

Most games scored in a season

Record: 38



Currently held by: Arsenal (2001/02)



What Liverpool are on: 27



What Liverpool require: At least one goal in each of their remaining 11 games.

Most consecutive games scored in





Record: 55



Currently held by: Arsenal (May 2001-November 2002)



What Liverpool are on: 36



What Liverpool require: At least one goal in each of their last 11 games of this AND the first eight games of next season.

Most goals exclusively away from home for the longest sequence

Record: 8

Currently held by Roberto Firmino (August 19 – ongoing)

What he requires: To continue to be goal-shy at Anfield between now and the rest of the season

Ryan Giggs holds the previous record of seven away goals without scoring at home in 2001/2002

Getty Images Roberto Firmino has scored all eight of his Premier League goals on the road

Wins

Most consecutive wins

Record: 18



Currently held by: Manchester City (August-December 2017)



What Liverpool are on: 18



What Liverpool require: Win against Watford (29th)

Most consecutive wins for a player

Record: 33



Currently held by: Mohamed Salah (March 2019-February 2020)

Highest win percentage as a player (at least 50 games)

Record: 84.2 per cent



Currently held by: Alisson (August 2018-February 2020)

Most wins in a season

Record: 32



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19)



What Liverpool are on: 26



What Liverpool require: Seven wins from their last 11 games.

Getty Images Mohamed Salah has came out on the winning side in his last 32 consecutive games for Liverpool

Most home wins in a season

Record: 18



Currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Manchester City (2011/12 and 2018/19)



What Liverpool are on: 14



What Liverpool require: Wins against Bournemouth (March 7), Crystal Palace (March 21), Aston Villa (April 11), Burnley (April 25) and Chelsea (May 9) at Anfield.

Most away wins in a season

Record: 16



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)



What Liverpool are on: 12



What Liverpool require: At least five wins from six games against the following: Watford (29th), Everton (March 16), Manchester City (April 4), Brighton (April 18), Arsenal (May 2) and Newcastle (May 17).

Most league doubles completed in a PL season (beating a team home and away)





Record: 13



Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19)



What Liverpool are on: 7



What Liverpool require: To win at least seven of their final 11 games.

Beating every team at least once in a season and winning the league





Record currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2011/12), Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19)



What Liverpool require: To win the league.

Youngest Premier League winner

Record: 17 years, 350 days



Currently held by: Phil Foden (2017/18)



Closest Liverpool player: Harvey Elliott (16 years, 328 days)



What he requires: Four more appearances in Liverpool’s remaining 11 games.

Getty Images Harvey Elliott could become the youngest-ever Premier League winner

Defeats

Fewest defeats in a season

Record: Zero



Currently held by: Arsenal (2003/04)



What Liverpool are on: Zero



What Liverpool require: No defeats from their remaining 11 games.

Fewest home defeats in a season

Record: Zero



Currently held by: 16 teams



What Liverpool are on: Zero



What Liverpool require: No defeats from their next five home games.

Fewest away defeats in a season

Record: Zero



Currently held by: Arsenal (2001/02 and 2003/04)



What Liverpool are on: Zero



What Liverpool require: No defeats from their next six away games.

Longest unbeaten run

Record: 49 games



Currently held by: Arsenal (May 2003-October 2004)



What Liverpool are on: 44 games



What Liverpool require: To avoid defeat against Watford (29th), Bournemouth (March 7), Everton (March 16), Crystal Palace (March 21), Manchester City (April 4) and Aston Villa (April 11).

Getty Images The Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ remained unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 campaign

Longest unbeaten run as a player

Record: 56



Currently held by: Sol Campbell (November 2002-October 2004)



Closest Liverpool players: Joe Gomez (38)



What they require: To stay unbeaten for the final 11 games of this and the first eight of next season.

Longest unbeaten start to a Premier League career

Record: 47 games



Currently held by: Jens Lehmann (August 2003-October 2004)



Closest Liverpool player: Naby Keita (34 games)



What he requires: To stay unbeaten for the final 11 games of this and first two of next season.

Most consecutive away games undefeated

Record: 27



Currently held by: Arsenal (April 2003-September 2004)



What Liverpool are on: 21



What Liverpool require: To avoid defeat in their final six away games, then their first away game of next season.

Draws

Fewest draws in a season

Record: Two



Currently held by: Manchester City and Tottenham (both 2018/19)



What Liverpool are on: One



What Liverpool require: No draws from their next 12 games.