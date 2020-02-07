The Amazon founder had to pay $ 24,000 in parking fees when renovating the manor house

The richest man in the world reportedly raised $ 24,900 when he renovated his $ 34 mansion in the United States.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, received 564 quotes during the three-year renovation of his home in Kalorama.

The fines were imposed between October 2016 and October 19, and more than 90 tickets are said to have been issued in April 2018 alone.

All good! I will make sure that these fines are paid. (Domain)

The tickets were found to be issued because they ignored “no parking signs”, used places reserved for other residents, blocked pedestrian walkways or blocked pedestrian walkways

The motor vehicle division announced that more than $ 7,400 of the fines had not been paid, although a source close to the construction project said they had been paid since then.

“All eligible outstanding tickets were paid for,” said source WUSA9.

The Kalorama neighborhood is known as one of the most expensive and exclusive neighborhoods in the district, which also houses the Obamas and Ivanka Trump.

Bezos bought the 27,000-square-meter lot in 2016 for $ 34 million before paying $ 17 million to renovate the former museum in his private residence.

Plans showed that the villa had 11 bedrooms, a ballroom, a wine cellar, a whiskey tasting room, and a private movie theater.

At least two contractors working on the Bezos house said that anyone hired for the renovation was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Bezos is currently valued at $ 186 billion, according to Forbes.