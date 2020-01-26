The ambitious Zero Emission Tokyo plan is praised, but asks for action

Just a few days before the new year, Governor Yuriko Koike unveiled the Zero Emission Tokyo strategy to switch the capital’s long-awaited plan to reduce CO2 emissions to renewable energies and take the lead in the fight against global warming.

“We see worldwide that cities are taking the lead in the fight against climate change. … Whether at national level or through municipalities, we have to take action otherwise it will be too late, ”said Koike at a press conference earlier this month. “Tokyo makes an important contribution to carbon dioxide emissions and must do everything it can to set the standard for the rest of the world.”

Experts praised the metropolitan government for using a determined language, taking the initiative to address its comparatively large contribution to global warming, and for joining the 2015 Paris Agreement. However, they questioned the flexibility of the plan and wondered if the city was planning to do so. Involve residents at the community level or negotiate with large companies as in the past.

Can Tokyo keep its promises? Will it inspire Japanese to change their lifestyle? Most importantly, will the capital’s ambitious strategy encourage the rest of Japan to formulate a nationwide strategy?

The Zero Emission Tokyo strategy contains detailed information on the diverse efforts to improve disaster preparedness, reduce single-use plastics, switch to renewable energies and achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

It also shows the governor’s ambitious vision of what Tokyo could look like in 30 years: zero-emission cars, buses, boats and planes; Recycled wood building with solar panels; Power plants on the outskirts of the city for the production of biomass, geothermal energy, hydrogen, hydropower, sun and wind; Grocery stores without food waste and without disposable plastics; and “intelligent” houses with artificial intelligence to minimize energy consumption.

According to a 2020 budget released on Friday, the Tokyo metropolitan government plans to spend more than ¥ 74.6 billion to achieve zero carbon emissions.

The majority of the money will be distributed to the individual plans, which have been announced along with the broader climate change adaptation strategy in Tokyo, the plastics strategy, and the ZEV funding strategy. Food waste and fluorocarbon emissions.

In total, the strategy includes 14 goals in six areas, including the energy sector, buildings, transport, resources, adaptation to climate change and engagement.

According to Riyanti Djalante, scientific program officer at the United Nations University Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies, the energy and urban infrastructure sectors are key to the plan’s success.

“This is about the need for quick and transformative measures,” said Djalante, adding that the metropolitan government had taken a “very proactive approach” and consulted scientists and businesses, but that non-governmental organizations and people in the community needed to be more involved.

“What is important now is how quickly and in which sectors (the city) this zero emissions strategy should be implemented,” she said.

Tokyo says it will pursue its own progress through medium-term goals. By 2030, 1,000 charging stations for electric vehicles are to be installed, sufficient solar power for 1.3 gigawatts (roughly the amount that a million households consume each year), disposable plastics by 25 percent and food savings of 50 percent compared to 2000.

To achieve decarbonization, the capital plans to increase the use of hydrogen as it breaks down from fossil fuels. The governor urged residents to be compassionate and work together to tackle the climate crisis, and urged the central government to formulate a national strategy to achieve zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

Hundreds of people have been killed in recent years and many more homes have been destroyed by extreme weather. In 2018, floods in western Japan caused more than 1.1 trillion yen in damage from heavy rain. Temperatures in Tokyo were above 40 for the first time last summer. Many people, especially seniors, were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses. Typhoons roamed the country in September and October, bringing strong winds and record-breaking rain, which led to flooding in several parts of the nation.

Given that the frequency and severity of natural disasters are exacerbated by climate change, Tokyo takes a two-pronged approach – mitigation and adaptation – to minimize or eliminate its devastating effects.

Capital accounts for almost 20 percent of Japan’s gross domestic product and would be one of the 20 largest economies in the world.

Takayoshi Yokoyama from 350 Japan, the local branch of a global environmental group, praised Tokyo for setting medium-term goals to measure progress, its intention to achieve decarbonization, and for clearly expressing a complex problem in a variety of ways tackled.

However, he also said the plan is not flexible enough and does not have a mechanism to adapt to the deteriorating climate change conditions that it expects in the near future.

“It’s very important for a city like this to get involved,” he said. “However, the residents of Tokyo have to change their lifestyle, and this plan does not make this message clear enough.”

In September, 7.6 million people gathered in 185 countries to take part in a global climate strike and call for action to address the crisis. Almost 5,000 took part in Japan, just over half in Tokyo.

On Fridays for the Future Tokyo, the local chapter of an international climate group launched by 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, had asked Tokyo to make a climate emergency statement, emissions, track renewable resources, and do everything in their power to address climate change to fight.

FFF Tokyo members filed a petition with more than 4,000 signatures asking the city to make the statement and join a growing legion of more than 265 million people in more than a thousand communities in 20 countries.

Instead, Tokyo issued a so-called “Declaration to mobilize the climate crisis” in December, which Koike “goes beyond a climate emergency declaration”.

“I think she did it out of pride,” said Yokoyama, chuckling. What remains to be seen is whether the city will keep its promises and convince the rest of Japan to follow suit.

“It is important that cities take action, but it makes no sense if this does not lead to a response at the national level,” said Yokoyama. “Japan needs to take action to make the plan successful.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech at the October C40 Mayors’ Summit in Copenhagen that cities that account for more than 70 percent of carbon dioxide emissions “are largely winning or losing the fight against the climate.” and asked the countries to submit new and improved climate protection plans by 2020.

Japan has long been the subject of criticism for its commitment to fossil fuels. The most recent wave of the review took place after Environment Secretary Shinjiro Koizumi made a speech at the United States Climate Change Conference (COP25) defending Japan and criticism of its coal policy overshadowed progress.

At the same conference, an environmental group awarded Japan and two other countries the “Fossil of the Day” award for their continued use of coal and other fossil fuels. Days later, a report by a group of more than 30 NGOs found that the three largest banks in Japan – Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group – are also the three largest financiers of coal-fired power plants in the world and have a stake in them 32 percent of direct loans to coal-fired power plant developers since January 2017.

Upon his return, Koizumi insisted that the conference had had positive results. Indeed, numerous countries have praised Japan for building bridges, particularly during the intense debate about the rules for countries that use an international market system to reduce carbon emissions under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This debate on emissions trading is said to have prevented a final agreement at COP25.

Despite the improvement in diplomatic relations, Koizumi did not mention a coal power plant removal plan at the conference.

“Realistically, it is currently impossible for Japan to stop using fossil fuels,” he said during a press conference in December that took place immediately after he returned from the conference. “The same goes for coal.”

The COP25 was the last opportunity for countries to finalize the provisions of the Paris Agreement before its entry into force this year. Before the next conference, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November, each country was asked to develop a comprehensive plan to achieve zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

While Japan has not yet done so, experts hope that Tokyo’s strategy will provide some tips and inspiration.