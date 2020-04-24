The ambush of the Congo militia kills 12 forest guards who guard rare mountain gorillas

A suspect of Hutu militants killed 16 people, including 12 rangers who helped monitor some of the last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, Friday in Virunga National Park in eastern Congo, a government official said.

It was the deadliest attack in Virunga’s recent history.

Some 60 fighters from the Democratic Forces of Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) ambushed a convoy of civilians who were protected by 15 rangers, said Cosma Wilungula, director of the Congo’s Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) . Many others were seriously injured, he said.

Virunga is located on volcanoes covered with Congo forests, also known as Congo-Kinshasa, and is home to over half of the world’s mountain gorilla population. It is the oldest national park in Africa and the largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering 7,800 square kilometers.

The park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)

“The guards were not the target and died while assisting the civilian vehicle that had been caught under fire by the attackers,” Virunga National Park said in a statement.

The FDLR has conducted a periodic war with the Congolese government and rival militias since it was founded in 2000 by Hutu officials who fled Rwanda at the end of the genocide.

The group has been engaged in intense fighting with the army near the ambush site in Rumangabo since mid-April and often takes revenge by attacking civilians, said Kivu Security Tracker, a research initiative that tracks unrest in the region.

Almost 200 Virunga rangers died in the latest militia attacks. Two years ago, five of them were killed by the Mai Mai militiamen, in the most deadly attack of the time.

In May 2018, the park was closed after the kidnapping of foreign tourists and their guide killed by gunmen. It was reopened in February 2019.