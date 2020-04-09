The American economy is easily restored as rapidly as it collapses

BALTIMORE >> President Donald Trump has told voters that the American economy will leap back to life “like a rocket,” stronger than ever after its end with the coronavirus.

But there is an economic reason to call this “disease science.” There are new signs that any recovery will fail to match the speed and severity of the economic collapse that occurred in just a few weeks. The 2020 presidential election with the Senate is likely to take place as the world’s largest economy is still trying to rise from the deadly epidemic.

“Anyone who assumes we will get a sharp snapback of activity does not think about how consumers will feel. They will be very cautious,” said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit. they are deteriorating. People are buying groceries on their credit cards. “

To understand the consequences of a sudden negative shock on the economy, Behravesh studied how many people returned to fly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It took two and a half years for airline passenger traffic to go back to previous levels,” he said.

Unable to campaign on a half-century low unemployment rate, Trump began telling voters that he can quickly rebuild the economy. He said measures like the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package – most likely on the way – could send jobs and economic growth to new highs.

Jefrey Pollock, a Democratic pollster, said voters will judge in November whether the Republican president has delivered an economic renaissance, and a similar measure will be taken by incumbent members of Congress.

“The fact that we are as partisan as ever does not mean we are destined to forgive a failed president on the economy,” Pollock says. “This is a man who has been supportive of his economic capabilities – and for me nothing suggests that voters will forgive him, since he has been front and center on the virus response since day one.”

If his watch holds, that plays to the advantage of likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden. But Biden will have to give voters a more complete idea of ​​how it would boost the economy, Pollock says.

Trump has repeatedly sought to portray the situation as the U.S. economy being sideswiped by the “hidden enemy” of COVID-19, which he and his advisers initially downplayed in February and March and later suggested was impossible to predict. His message to voters is that his leadership will make the economy even stronger.

“Our economy will be BOOM, maybe like never before !!!” Trump declared Wednesday on Twitter.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who led the stimulus efforts, said there will be “a very large bounce,” though he noted that the gains could be uneven.

“Certain parts of the economy will see you back again immediately,” Mnuchin said Tuesday on Fox’s business network. “Some things will take a little longer.”

One of the arguments for a speedy recovery came from Harvard University economist Larry Summer, who served as a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama during the Great Recession, He suggested on Twitter that the US economy would behave much like a beach town on the cape. Mori, which is closed in the winter and reopens around Memorial Day for a burst of summer activity.

Adding to the challenge is that political leaders cannot simply order an economic recovery to happen. The timing depends on the shared actions of millions of consumers and employers, said Paul Winfree, a former Trump White House official who is currently director of economic policy at the Conservative Heritage Foundation.

“I don’t think we’ll get out of this because of political leadership,” Winfree said in an email. “This is not WWII. Instead, things will not turn around until a significant majority of people decide that we have done enough (privately and publicly) and have to move along. Hopefully, that coincides with the success of public health efforts. “

A strong economic rebound may depend on individuals and companies being able to preserve their money, so that it can be spent and invested once the gloom begins to decrease. The challenge now is that incomes are degrading, and that could limit recovery.

Not only have 16.8 million Americans – about 1 in 10 workers – lost their jobs in the past three weeks. Workers saw hours shortened, sales commissions disappeared and wage cuts were accepted, those incomes declined for half of U.S. working households, according to a survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Research Affairs Public.

Children cannot go to school, reducing the productivity of their parents. And on a regional basis, many states’ economies can take time to reimburse the lost. Florida will need to bring back about 130 million tourists each year. Texas employers’ decisions will depend on crude oil – trading today for as little as $ 25 a barrel – climbing back above $ 30 to a point at which drilling and pumping is profitable.

Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom is an expert on uncertainty and believes the economy will end up this year 10% smaller than it was in early 2020, a loss of nearly $ 2 trillion even with $ 2.2 trillion relief packages.

The long-term outlook has also deteriorated, he added, in ways that could hurt recovery.

“Working from home is creating a collapse of investment,” Bloom said. “All the companies I speak to have canceled training, new product introductions and R&D projects, while at US universities and laboratories unless you are working on COVID-19 you have stopped working. So innovation – the main driver of long-running U.S. cooperation – has stopped. “

Bloom has personally responded to the decline in a menacing manner. He said he pulled his retirement fund and college savings into the stock market and put them in interest accounts to bring wait for the storm.