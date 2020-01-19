The American Express: Andrew Landry wins a dramatic victory

% MINIFYHTML869c701ced78eed67699b37e33dc85a811%

From Ali Stafford

Andrew Landry retained the victory in California

Andrew Landry recovered from a nine-lap collapse and won a second PGA Tour title with a dramatic win at The American Express.

Landry made birdies in his last two holes to close a five under 67 and achieve a two-stroke win at the Stadium Course at La Quinta, after wasting a much greater benefit during a final round of events.

Abraham Ancer fired a joint low round of day 63 to conquer second place in 24 under co-leader Scottie Scheffler during the night, with Bud Cauley three more hits in the fourth draw alongside Sepp Straka of Austria.

Ancer entered the leader’s six rounds in the final round

Landry started the day right for the lead, but rolled on a 15-footer in the third and added consecutive win from the sixth, before starting his round nine with three consecutive birdies to advance six short.

The 32-year-old made a 50-foot triple in the 13th to publish the first of three consecutive bogeys and reopen the tournament, allowing Ancer to close the gap by following a front 31 with birdies in the 11th and 14th.

Landry’s previous win came at the Valero Texas Open 2018

Ancer took advantage of pair five 16 and exhausted a 25-foot foot in pair three on the side to move alongside Landry, before closing his card with a pair of two putts to determine the club’s goal.

Landry ended his bogey career with a few taps in the 16th and drilled a six-foot birdie in the next to take a one-shot lead to the latter, where he doubled his winning lead with a closing birdie.

Scheffler ended the week with a two under 70, while Rickie Fowler fell in tenth place after mixing three birdies with two bogeys in a final round 71.