The American lawyer Lelling says that his office leads Chinese agents in Boston

American lawyer in Boston Andrew Lelling warned Thursday that Chinese government agents in Boston pose a threat to national security, especially in the academic community.

Lelling, in a live-streamed discussion at a Washington DC conference about the government’s China initiative to confront economic misconduct, talked about his office’s recent indictment of a Harvard professor and two Chinese subjects and investigators accused of working with the Chinese government.

“More about us, and we have clues about this kind of business in Boston, are agents of the Chinese government … come to the United States to exercise some ideological control over Chinese citizens who may be operating in full good faith here to study, to learn at our schools or to work at our institutions, “Lelling said.

Charles Lieber, the chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in Harvard, was charged last month for lying to the FBI about his ties with a Chinese university and research institute. Lieber, with administrative leave from the university, is currently free on a $ 1 million cash bond prior to an unplanned arrangement.

Zaosong Zheng, a Chinese sponsored by Harvard and working in a Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center laboratory, was reportedly detained at Bosotn Logan International Airport with stolen vials of cancer research material and is currently in custody.

Yanqing Ye, an alleged lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army, reportedly took orders from senior officials to investigate the US military before fleeing to China, the FBI said. The FBI released a wanted poster for Ye last week, sponsored by Boston University when she was a researcher in the US.

Lelling also spoke about Confucius Institutes, centers sponsored by China on university campuses that were examined in the past year. The workers at the centers are under strict control of what they can and cannot say about the Chinese government, the US attorney said.

“Chinese students are money makers for American universities,” said Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute. “The Chinese will of course use that lever to encourage universities to respect Chinese law. No academic institution has any defense if they are surprised by this. Maybe you have to make a choice between Chinese money and censorship. “

Universities across the country, including UMass Boston, have closed their Confucius institutes, while Tufts University renewed its agreement with its institute last October after an evaluation.

Lelling said that universities have become allies in their efforts to curb Chinese espionage activities “once we can convince them, this is an existing threat affecting their campus.”

A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment and representatives from other universities did not respond to questions.