The American singer Charlotte Lawrence diagnosed coronavirus

Charlotte Lawrence discovered that she felt positive on the coronavirus.

Yesterday (March 18) the singer “Joke’s On You” found his diagnosis in a number of posts in social media.

She wrote: “I feel fine, and I will be quite normal We have the power to slow down is to protect those who are in need…”

She also shared a note about the diagnosis, explaining: “A couple of days ago, my doctor told me that I also have COVID-19.”

The singer added: “So I do not ask for the prayers, love, sweet messages.” This I ask you all to protect those who are less able to survive the virus. Stay inside. Please. Worried or not, stay inside.

“Think about your parents think about their grandparents I love so many people who can survive is very difficult..” – she said. “Think about what anyone with your loved ones sick because they did not listen, because they thought that they knew better. Because they were selfish.

“And for the love of God, the quarantine, which is fucking, or you’ll be in my shit.”

Lawrence – the latest hands-free figure, who diagnosed the disease after such Tom Hanks and Idris Elba also had a positive result.

Yesterday, updating fans, Elba said that he “feels fine” and check your temperature twice a day, even though that does not show any symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile Hanks left the hospital in Queensland to go into self-isolation with his wife Rita Wilson.

Meanwhile, like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have called on their supporters to self-isolation, trying to curb the disease.