The American wife’s immediate response to the coronavirus deaths of loved ones

A week later, after his birthday on March 25, Shana Jones’s 42-year-old son telephoned her with shocking news.

In the first place, she is said to have lost her father and aunt. In a short time, four of his cousins ​​died. Then, of course, a close family member and a church member passed away as the second mother to him.

During the trip, eight of his friends and relatives, all died of complications from the coronavirus.

“I’m crying and I’m tired,” Jones told CNN.

“It was so shocking that I lost.

But instead of ending up in despair, Ms Jones decided to focus her energy on helping others – because she was the one to lose the illness she wanted to work on. .

Today, every day from 10am to 5pm, Ms Jones sets up two sets full of keyboards, cereals, fresh fruits, cleaning utensils, and, yes, toilet paper, outside of his home in St. Louis, Missouri.

It has been shown to families and individuals who have been targeted to carry on during the course of the cancer.

Instead of falling into despair, Ms Jones decided to focus her energy on helping others – as she was the one to lose the illness she wanted to work on. , “he said. (CNN) Every day, from 10am to 5pm, Ms Jones placed two sets full of hemp, cereal, fresh fruit, cleansers, and bags. , and paper, outside his home in St. Louis, Missouri. (CNN)

“I see people from all over St. Louis not even close to my place, standing at home,” Ms Jones said.

Initially, Ms Jones kept the tables by paying for everything in her own pocket, which she bought for hundreds of dollars. It’s not always easy, Ms Jones said, since she can’t do it when she’s sick.

“I was in charge of a company called Production Castings,” Ms Jones said.

“But I can’t do it right now because I have … My doctor told me I was very serious and they took me out of work for that.”

But as word of the word spread throughout the community, people began to drop their own lessons, and books and games for children to enjoy and held at home.

It has been shown to families and individuals who have been targeted to carry on during the course of the cancer. (CNN)

“It’s important because there are so many children in this industry and they are still on the cusp (at home),” said a local family on CNN affiliate KTVI.

Ms Jones, an 18-year-old boy, said she also worked with two other children, saying she found it difficult to take classes when she was thinking about her own situation.

But if you get that compliment from someone who appreciates it for inspiration, he says keep it up.

“Every time I get a letter,” Ms Jones said, “I think it’s an angel from one of my family or friends saying,” Good job. “

Every time she receives a thank-you note from a loved one for her actions, she is said to be urging her to continue. (CNN)

Coronavirus: all you need to know

How is coronavirus transmitted?

How can I protect myself and my family?

The World Health Organization and NSW Health have identified preventative measures as the best way to protect you from coronavirus.