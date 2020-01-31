The American wins through KNOCKOUT in the first round, then fights with KSI

Jake Paul defeated AnEsonGib within a round before calling rival KSI in Miami on Thursday evening.

The American put his British YouTuber opponent on the ground three times in the first round, which prevented the referee from mismatching.

Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

The fight was too easy for Jake Paul

Few predicted how one-sided the fight would end since Gib had previously won his two employee fights.

However, Paul simply knocked him out in three painful minutes.

Jake immediately ran to the edge of the ring to call KSI. The Briton (who recently defeated his brother Logan) looked depressed when he saw his friend being beaten.

The couple then got into a heated argument during the post-fight interviews.

Paul said: “I got infected with boxing, put the work into it and I’m in love with this sport.

“My strength, my speed did it in one lap.

“I’ve spent the last five months of my life with Shane Mosley in Big Bear.

“I couldn’t even prove my boxing skills, it was just a natural instinct.

“We started to visualize the round of 16 and it happened.

“KSI is the next. Where is that today “