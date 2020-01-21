The analysis shows increased levels of active components of sunscreens in the blood of users

January 21 (UPI) – Sunscreens protect the skin from harmful sun rays and reduce the risk of certain cancers.

But could it cause other problems?

This is the key question published by researchers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. These results suggest that consumers of these sunscreen lotions and oils are likely to absorb more of their active chemical ingredients.

In fact, the analysis found that the levels of these chemicals in the users’ blood exceeded the agency’s threshold in some cases “because some of the additional safety studies for these products may have been omitted”.

“There is evidence that some sunscreens can be absorbed,” said Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement by the agency. However, the fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that it is unsafe. Rather, this finding requires further industrial testing to determine the safety and effect of systemic exposure to sunscreen ingredients, particularly in chronic diseases. “

In fact, the FDA’s analysis focused on six active ingredients in several sunscreen products – the chemicals avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate and octinoxate – and was developed to assess their absorption through the skin and into the body “under a single dose and at maximum.” Terms of Use. “A similar study published earlier this year looked only at avobenzone, a major component of many of these products, as it blocks UVA and UVB rays that have been associated with allergic skin reactions.

The other chemicals also act as filters against ultraviolet A and B light rays from the sun.

For the new study, 48 participants were asked to apply one of four sunscreens – a lotion, an aerosol spray, a spray without aerosol and a pump spray – up to four times a day on approximately 75 percent of their body surface over two-hour intervals. The researchers took 34 blood samples from each participant over 21 days.

They found that the geometric mean maximum plasma concentration of all six active ingredients of these sunscreen products on the first day of the study after single use was above 0.5 ng / ml, the FDA’s safety test threshold.

Although none of the study participants had significant health consequences from the presence of these substances in the blood, 14 developed a rash.

The assessment was made as part of the FDA’s proposed change in sunscreen regulations in February 2019, which required, among other things, increased safety tests for the active ingredients of many commercially available products. The rule change also recommends that sun protection brands list the active ingredients alphabetically on the front of their packaging.

“Given the recognized benefits of using sunscreen for public health, the FDA urges Americans to use sunscreen in conjunction with other sunscreen measures, such as protective clothing,” said Woodcock. “For this reason, the FDA requested additional information on active ingredients in sunscreen products under the proposed sunscreen regime to assess their generally recognized safe and effective status in the light of changing conditions, including significantly increased use of sunscreen products and new information about the potential Risks We look forward to releasing further updates on this important research area. “