The Animal Crossing New Horizons Nature Day art gallery update is now available live

Ver. 1.2.0 Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available and brings with him Leif Sloth and Redd – a suspicious art dealer.

Even though it was Earth Day yesterday, the equivalent of Animal Crossing has only just begun, but it has brought some significant changes to the game, all for free.

Nature Day, as it is called, will last until Monday, May 4, and for the first time see the sloth Leif in New Horizons. While this is possible, he may now appear on semi-regular performances in the courtyard of the Resident Services building, even after the end of Nature Day.

Leif will buy weeds from you for 20 bells per clump (which is still not so profitable), but his main role is to sell rare plants and, for the first time in the game, shrubs.

What is Nature Day at Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Exactly what it sells probably depends on your island, but we have three packs of different-colored lily seeds we have never seen before, and two varieties of azalea bushes and tea olives.

It is difficult to find all the different flowers unless you visit friends, so it will probably be the same with the new varieties that Leif sells.

However, these are not all the changes that Nature Day brought, because currently there is a special program of daily rewards in Nook Miles +.

You now get up to five times more than normal rewards for completing quests, and if you hit an unspecified purpose, Tom Nook promises an equally indefinite “special prize.”

What does Ver. Update 1.2.0 do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

In previous games, the only thing you earned on Nature Day is a globe or similar, but you will get it now as well, because you should know that Nintendo sent you a post map of the world to put on the wall.

This may not be a coincidence, but we were also told that interest rates went down in the bank and we received a special rug as compensation, which is probably part of the “balancing problems” in the typically vague patch descriptions below.

Ver. 1.2.0 General updates

The following visiting merchants can now visit the island. Leif (garden store) Redd (Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler)

Seasonal events added.

Resolved issues that additionally ensure a pleasant gameplay.

How to find Treasure Trawler Jolly Redd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The last addition to this update is Redd’s fox and his Treasure Trawler Jolly Redd. We haven’t seen him yet, but we imagine that from now on he will appear randomly somewhere on the coast.

If you go to the museum, Blathers will talk about opening a new art gallery and invite you to give him artwork to display; so this is just a case of meeting Redd, buying art, and hoping it won’t prove false.

Nature Day is just the first of several free updates and events promised for new horizons in the summer, along with the return of Rover, weddings and other promises over the next few months.

