The animal industry demands a “fair trademark” for dogs

There is a fair brand for cocoa, so why not for pets?

Animal welfare and veterinary organizations concerned about selling puppies with unknown backgrounds and health problems have set up a FairDog platform.

The website, which is expected to be operational within two years, is intended to offer puppies from animal buyers a certified pedigree and reliable information on their health, behavior and breeding method.

According to the NOS broadcaster, around 150,000 puppies are sold in the Netherlands every year. It is reported that many are cheap, come from Eastern Europe and could suffer from health problems such as viruses and bacterial infections.

Piko Fieggen of the Dutch Society for Animal Welfare, one of the founders of the FairDog project, told the NOS. “When you take in a dog, you want a beautiful dog that you can easily enjoy. The goal is that we will soon only have healthy and well-socialized dogs in the Netherlands. “

The initiative will offer a quality stamp for dogs offered on their website and dogs from abroad will be strictly checked for infectious diseases. The aim is to also advise people who want to adopt a former racing dog or stray, for example.

Linda Wouters, a dog breeder, told NOS that a screening program made sense, especially for dogs at risk of genetic problems. “The French Bulldog is a breed that often has many problems and is often only bred rather than trying to improve the breed,” she said.

Veterinarian Mijntje de Beer, who works in Boxtel, warned that a cheaper dog on veterinary bills would not be cheap if it were not healthy. “I often don’t see healthy dogs from Eastern Europe that have parasites or certain bacteria or viruses,” she said. “You cannot take a puppy with diarrhea to a training session so that it quickly falls behind in its development.”

There are an estimated 1.5 dogs in the Netherlands, and it is believed that the demand for the pet is greater than the regulated supply. The FairDog partners have also submitted a report to the Dutch government calling for more cooperation to ensure that only “well-trained and healthy dogs” are offered for sale.

