The annual DAZN competition would be subscriber-friendly

As DAZN continues to strive to reach an ambitious subscriber target, WBN offers a large annual crossover event in which the two most important promotional outfits compete against each other.

Nevertheless, as far as we know, the DAZN bosses are considering combining Golden Boy Promotions with Matchroom Boxing once a year, could definitely be enormous.

Both have an impressive list of fighters. So why not hold a fan-friendly annual showcase of the in-house fighters?

A card with eight fights, possibly four top-line fights and four fights with prospects for each barn, could even be staged on a Canelo sub-card.

Take part in a points system competition and win the coveted trophy. Namely the DAZN championship or the trophy.

Why not?

Even if Canelo chooses a different opponent than someone in Matchroom, the tournament would still be portable with a Vegas card. Alternatively, you can start the show as an independent show.

One point for a win and two points for a knockout would destroy the chances of a tie. Counting the sums after each fight creates excitement.

Shuffle the divisions to include as many as possible and appoint team captains before the kick-off.

Each captain selects the order of the fights in cooperation with their respective promoter.

It could be a real hit.

DAZN would be the groundbreaking for such a top-class offer between two well-known promoters in their field.

An example of a stronger tournament with Canelo headlining can be found below.

What if …?

GOLDEN BOY vs. MATCHROOM – DAZN

(with predictions)

Battle 1 – Jorge Linares vs. Ricky Burns (Burns PTS) 1

2 – Francisco Vargas vs. Devin Haney (Haney KO) 2

3 – Mihai Nistor vs. Martin Bakole (Nistor KO) 2

4 – Gary O’Sullivan vs. Anthony Fowler (Fowler PTS) 1

5 – Patrick Teixeira v Liam Smith (Smith PTS) 1

6 – David Lemieux vs. Anthony Sims Jr. (Sims Jr. PTS) 1

7 – Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell (Garcia PTS) 1

8 – Jaime Munguia v Demetrius Andrade (Andrade PTS) 1

9-Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders (Canelo PTS) 1

Golden boy: 4th

Playroom 7

Whether it happens or not is simply up to the DAZN executives who instigate a meeting between Eric Boyle from Golden Boy and Eddie Hearn from Matchroom.

It was previously teased by DAZN, although nothing came from the social media post.

There is no reason not to test a test event with lesser-known competitors in order to measure interest.

There’s definitely a gap in the mark for some kind of tournament format, and who doesn’t want two established companies to fight each other?

