The answer of the corona is a failure 9/11

CNN Brian Stelter the President asked Donald Terb personal response to the corona today and said the federal government’s response so far has been “failure 9/11”.

Stelter noted that Trump was praised for shifting his tone, but added: “Let’s see soon what else he said and did this week. As we consider his tone. He is celebrating the TV ratings for his updates. He is rumored to be popular. on Facebook. It caused a drug despite concerns about it from top government doctors. “

“A lot of things are wrong. One day he said that the passengers of the plane and the train were getting strong tests for the virus before they left and after they arrived. It’s not true. It may be true, but it’s not. He said the new program “Small business loans are flawless. There have been a lot of real problems and growth problems. But he said I don’t hear any problems. All of this makes me wonder if his assistants are hiding the news from him,” Stelter said.

He called for a series of additional statements by Trump before blowing up the federal government’s response to the corona in general:

“There is a whole series of revisionist history being written at the moment, a lot of digging of the memory hole. The pro-Trump media is trying to flood the failures of the Trump White House to fully protect and prepare the country from this pandemic. In his immortal words. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Gissam, “There is no reason to go back and calculate the tick of what happened when. We have a crisis in our hands. And the crisis is the reason we need to look back and learn from the mistakes and make sure they never happen again. Take a look at this Associated Press headline from today. ‘US. They “wasted” months before preparing for a viral pandemic. ” This was a failure of the federal government at the level of 9/11. It was. It must be discussed and covered and examined in this way. “

“The number one story, right now, is about the ongoing rescue efforts,” he said. 1 is about hospitals and all we can do is help. But I think the second story is about government delays and malfunctions. Both two months ago and now. This also applies locally. There are many states that I want to know more about and what went wrong at the state level, but it is true at the federal level. To ignore it or to cover it up or to pierce memory makes a bad service to the dead. “

