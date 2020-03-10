The anti-Christian movement demands that Marvel remove the gay heroes from The Eternals

Haaz Sleiman will play the gay male superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in The Eternals. (Getty)

A group of conservative Christian conservatives Christian Million Moms are weeping bitterly over the gay superhero family in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that there had been an open-air sex scene in the film at the D23 Expo in California in August, 2019.

In December it was revealed that Brian Tyree Henry was playing gay as a Phastos giant, after the trailer was seen by a small group of people who showed him holding hands with his husband, with their two children.

Haaz Sleiman is going to play Phastos’ men, though this has not been confirmed by Marvel. He told NewNowNext last month in a video that was deleted that the two would share the most exciting “kiss” in the film.

But Million Moms, a right-wing page that believes being gay is a “choice” that is not “normal or necessary”, has not praised the good LGBT + family.

The group was formed by the American Family Association, which has been registered as a hate crime and criminal organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center since 2010.

Millions of Millionaires started the petition to turn over the winners, which 17,000 people signed up for.

The team wrote: “WARNING! Upcoming Marvel Studios movies have also included homosexual competition and lesbian kissing in the film The Eternals, which aims to hit theaters on November 6th … There have been several attempts for entertainment companies to provide families with LGBT + families. reckless agenda and much more. ”

It also said that they want “parents to be warned not to be monitored”, because a loving couple that surprises families are uncomfortable because they can’t happen suddenly.

“Marvel has chosen to be politically correct rather than family-oriented. Marvel should just be fun, not push goals,” it continued.

“As women, we all want to know when Marvel wants to save our family from being influenced by the LGBT race.”

Those signing the bill should swear: “If Marvel removes gay scars and homosexual kisses, my relatives will not watch the video. I urge all my friends to do the same. Marvel left no other option but to avoid Eternal.”

Unfortunately the most recent movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Across the Universe, $ 1.132 billion worldwide, is unlikely The Eternals can feel the pressure.