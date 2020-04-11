Pastor Greg Locke has criticized local security measures to protect vulnerable Americans from coronavirus from re-enacting Jesus’ crucifixion. (Photos posted via Twitter)

In a few words that we don’t think we can go wrong, an American anti-gay pastor has challenged laws related to the epidemic of coronavirus to create a picture of Jesus’ crucifixion between a son and a daughter like Jesus and Mary.

Yes, really.

Locke, who has recently stated that “there has been no epidemic (coronavirus)” and, rather, has been “calculated to destroy America with fear”, has, in some ways, refused to follow the advice of health experts to suspend his sermon at church.

Check out our crucifixes look. They end. # GoodFriday2020 pic.twitter.com/UFbgtriu4q

– Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) April 10, 2020

The right-wing pastor shows his son and almost 18-year-olds are taking action at the cross of Jesus Christ.

On Friday afternoon, the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee disregarded the instructions they gave their 16-year-old son as Jesus and his 17-year-old daughter as Mary.

While Tennessean lawmakers and regulators have urged less important jobs, businesses and jobs to calm down to stop the rise of coronavirus outbreaks, Locke vowed to continue.

Focusing on Locke’s phone numbers, she shows up for Good Friday work, showing her children and other community leaders and churchgoers in various stages as Lydia Laird’s “Where Your Heart Is” exploded from speakers behind her.

Her son is shown to the camera in the footstool of Jesus Christ who has a foot where he hangs on a cross.

He also described how “hundreds of people” traveled and what had happened, at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt Juliet, to take pictures.

Greg Locke’s church is growing a knife defense team inside the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking to the Tennessean, Locke, who previously criticized the LGBT + Pride month for “stupidity” as cool people “are not tortured”, said his activities were “necessary” by the end of March.

“It’s important that we feel comfortable,” he said, “it’s not because we want to prove a point.”

Locke, who spent his best time in the world by looking a little too far and that by criticizing his Straight Pride experience shows that the LGBT + community “wants to watch out”, is keeping his church in the middle of a public health crisis so it can cause knife-fighting sections.

On May 2, according to Centerbrite, the Global Vision Bible Church will hold a conference on “knife-sharpening and the skills that are about to be hit by the knife”.

Tickets cost $ 25, and organizers recommend that attendees be open to those younger than 18 and their guide will wear “what to wear when walking in the park”.