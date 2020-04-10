The anti-LGBT community has banned organizing at Franklin Graham’s Second Field Hospital

Franklin Graham’s anti-LGBT + advocate at his Central Park coronavirus clinic. (Franklin Graham / Twitter)

New York’s coronavirus hospital, run by anti-LGBT + preacher Franklin Graham, launched a second but crazy plan because of its not-for-profit mentality.

An anti-LGBT + evangelical activist runs the Samaritan philanthropy, which was commissioned last month to create a tent-making hospital in New York City’s Central Park.

St John the Divine Cathedral in New York City, the oldest Gothic church in the US, was set up as a temporary hospital in the middle of a coronavirus epidemic, but the plans failed because the two organizations encountered a crisis.

In the past, the church president had opposed Graham’s ideas, but he still tried to cooperate with the council.

Reverend Clifton Daniel III told The New York Times earlier this week: “I disagree with their views on Muslims and homosexuality and a few other things, but I am willing to work with them to save lives.

“I feel like the kind of captain on the Titanic is approaching – now is not the time to count the coins, you have to get the people in the boat.”

But a church spokeswoman told ABC News yesterday that workers had a “very difficult time” dealing with the anti-LGBT + issue of Graham, which was why he decided to avoid it.

However, a spokesman for Samaritan’s Purse denied that there was a conflict over Graham’s observation, saying: “As far as we can see, there is no dispute with the church.”

Franklin Graham is urging medical professionals to sign an anti-LGBT + bill.

Franklin Graham wants Christian medical professionals to volunteer at his Central Park hospital, and PinkNews has confirmed that he is making all applicants sign an anti-LGBT + faith.

Before explaining their medical confirmation during the consultation, volunteers are presented with the Statement of Faith, which states: “We believe that God’s purpose for sex should be expressed only in marriage, that God created man and woman as natural beings designed to complement each other. his companion.

“God instituted marriage between a man and a woman as a foundation for the family and the community. For that reason, we believe that marriage is a heterosexual union. ”

The statement also states that those who have strayed from the Jewish faith will receive “everlasting destruction and eternal punishment” in Hell.