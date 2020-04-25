The antibiotic uncertainty is the reality of many Trump debates

WASHINGTON –

What American President Donald Trump says and does not normally fly in the face of mainstream science. Coronavirus and the idea of ​​vaccination for antibiotics are just new treatments.

With the solar crisis at least in 2017, astronomers and opticians warn people not to look directly at the sun without protection. Photos show Trump looking everywhere. Then he made protective glasses.

For decades, scientists have called climate change a problem, pointing to information, physics and chemistry. Trump regularly called it a hoax until recently. He also said the noise from the windshield – which he refers to as blown – causes cancer, which is not. It is also possible that physical activity can weaken the body’s immune system, while doctors tell people that exercise is crucial to good health.

While Trump wants to defend his report that Alabama was threatened by Hurricane Dorian last year, he released a weather report that was exchanged with a note to add to the area. scared. The Alabama National Weather Service Weather Service was disciplined by their organization’s director when they announced opponents to reassure those concerned that they were not in the storm.

On Thursday, Trump raised the idea of ​​an injection of antibiotics to prevent coronavirus infection, which health officials warned could be dangerous. The director later admitted that he had been verbally abusive, despite the list of statements made by his other counsel. Trump has also argued that ultraviolet light, even internal light, can prevent measures, barring comment.

On Friday, as recorded in the United States’ death toll over the 50,000 mark, the Food and Drug Administration announced an epidemic of malaria that Trump has declared coronavirus.

Asked what level he gave to Trump on the research, M. Granger Morgan, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University and a policy expert who taught Democratic and Republican presidents, said. respond quickly with an “F.”

“When it starts airing like this (shot), it’s going to be a public safety risk because some people will get it,” said Steven Chu, a senior Obama administration spokesman. be real. ” “This is not science. This is something else.”

Chu, chairman of the board of the American Association of Scientific Research Associates, is the world’s largest scientist. “Scientists always test their beliefs at all times. That’s part of the fabric of science.”

Trump seems to combine science, medicine and regulatory studies with a wealth of gossip and facts, said Sudip Parikh, a biochemist who heads the AAAS.

The mixture of these two when talking to the public is “dangerous to communicate,” Parikh said. He muddles and confuses the public, he said.

The newspaper’s editor Judd Deere said that “the statement that the president did not value the scientific data or the important work of the scientists throughout his time in office was unconstitutional.” true .. Deere points to “data-driven” decisions for the disease, such as restrictions on traveling around high-risk areas, the development of rapid vaccination programs quickly and disseminate different signals to slowly spread the virus.

Deere pointed out to Trump that on Thursday, “My administration partnered with technology and information technology companies to produce data on 52,000 scientists for viruses. which can be identified by intelligence. “

Leaders on both sides often put politics before the survey, and Trump is no different there, Morgan said. But this management has always affected science and medicine.

“We get to see all the news every day. Science is important,” Morgan said.

Morgan and Chu spoke on Thursday’s announcement that antibiotics and antibiotics could be used for those who do not listen to doctors. They pointed to a case in Arizona where a couple misinterpreted Trump’s announcement of giving malaria drugs and using illicit drugs; one of them died. Friday’s FDA warning was issued because of the reports of side effects and deaths caused by the use of malaria in clinical trials.

Gretchen Goldman, research director at the Union of Information Technology Research and Religion Research Center, said the work of Trump and his administration “has been ignored. science, censored science, manipulated science all over the workplace. “

“It’s a different beef than we’ve seen in previous regulations,” Goldman said. “This administration, there’s a lot of disdain and disdain for science and the process.”

The support group has listed 130 “objections to education.”

Goldman published the survey this week in the peer reviewed journal PLOS One which he and colleagues conducted by 3,700 federal researchers. Half of them say that hobbies hinder their careers from making science fiction. One in five publishers face a political crisis or censorship of some kind by a political party in their own organization or in the White House.

Goldman said the study, conducted in 2018 before the coronavirus, found that the highest levels of scientists confirmed that the White House intervention was in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

Airman Ryan Maue, a conservative think tank, says that on the policy, he and other conservatives like Trump’s agenda for removal, including pulling out of the United Nations’ Paris climate agreement . He points to more funding from NASA and his return to the moon’s mission as pro-science, and added that the weather service is improving its forecast model.

But when it comes to communication of education, Trump “is a bit confused,” Maue said. He made jokes and comments “and it doesn’t work and the reporters are taking things to life. And I think that’s fair.”

——

The Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Jennifer Farrar and Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

.