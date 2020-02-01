The antidote to plastic pop: why Billie Eilish is the star the world needs

Billie Eilish is something special. And if you hadn’t noticed it before, well, there’s no way to escape from it now. On Sunday evening at the Grammy Awards, the teenage singer-songwriter with green hair and Gothic fears won all the big prizes.

Just 18 in December, Eilish is the youngest person to ever win five big Grammy Awards in one fell swoop (including song of the year, record of the year, best new artist and best performance. solo pop), and the youngest winner of the prestigious album of the year. It all happened just over a week after the announcement of the creation of Eilish, the youngest person to write and sing a James Bond theme.

Pop is a youth-oriented business, but Eilish is young enough to even make millennials age. She only got her driver’s license last year and still lives with her parents in the little house in Los Angeles. where she was raised. Her Grammy debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, were entirely written and recorded in her bedroom.

Eilish is a pop avatar for generation Z, making music that blurs gender boundaries and carries messages of sensitive disaffection. However, what is really striking is not his youth, but his talent. There is nothing childish or cute about her. It is not a creation of hyperactive show business, coated with sugar and machined by a cabal machine. Eilish seems like the real deal – an organic, original, and in fact quite quirky artist.

His songs mix genres with a contempt for boundaries, mixing hip-hop, R’n’B and synthetic pop with elements of folk, jazz and showtunes. It’s music that sounds as timeless as it is modern. Her words are of a dark spirit, at the same time serious and playful, passing from nihilism to joy as she struggles with the anxieties of this agitated age in which we live. Her vocal style can go from flirtatious to aggressive, ironic to sincere in a breath, with a quality of understatement that makes her wise beyond her years.

And yet, Eilish is not quite the prodigy endowed with supernatural either. Because it is indeed the product of two talents, both raised in a creative greenhouse atmosphere and working as one.

His first name is pirate Billie Eilish Baird O’Connell. She abandoned her last name because “it looks like if a goat were a person, Billie Goat O’Connell.” His parents are both actors and musicians, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who have climbed into the lower strata of their profession (“mostly unemployed” according to his father), with minor credits in television shows and films, including The X Files, Six feet underground and the west wing.

The house was a two-bedroom bungalow in the slowly gentrified Highland neighborhood of Los Angeles. Eilish shared his room with his brother Finneas O’Connell, four years older. “We were a kind of very hip-crunchy family,” according to Finneas. The siblings were home schooled, without a formal program, regularly visiting museums and galleries and being encouraged to continue their creative efforts. “Our position was, general knowledge is everything,” Patrick O’Connell told Rolling Stone magazine. “You have to know why the sky is blue, but you don’t need to memorize a bunch of esoteric that you will never use.” Eilish passed his high school equivalency exam and graduated at age 15.

Music was a permanent pastime. She wrote her first song on the ukulele at the age of 4 and joined the LA Children’s Chorus at the age of 8. She trained to be a dancer before suffering a debilitating hip injury at the age of 14. But it was his brother Finneas who actively pursued a career in music.

As a teen actor, he appeared in four episodes of Glee’s final season (like Alistair) while directing local band The Slightlys. Finneas is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter in 2014, who produced a bedroom laptop recording of his younger sister singing one of his group’s songs, Ocean Eyes. Conceived as a project for Eilish’s dance class, it started out as “a big electric guitar and a booming drums”, but was gradually reduced to a dreamy, ethereal ballad of silent power. When they posted the song on Soundcloud, an internet music site, it quickly started to attract attention, recording tens of thousands of hits in a matter of weeks. Finneas was 18, Eilish only 14. But at this point, the siblings seem to have decided that Eilish was the family’s potential star.

Finneas called on a manager he knew and started talking to record companies. And here, it may all have gone horribly wrong, or at least followed a more predictable path. In the modern music sector, the formal approach of new artists is to place them in recording studios with established teams of writers and producers. “I hated it so much,” says Eilish. “It’s always these 50-year-old men who wrote these ‘big hits!’ and then they’re horrible at that. I think, “You did it a hundred years ago. Ugh. “No one listened to me because I was 14 and a daughter. And we created Ocean Eyes without anyone being involved – so why are we doing this?” Instead, the siblings have retired to their room, with Finneas feeding his sister’s lyrical and melodic gifts.

Their island approach helped create something unique, drawing on Eilish’s distinctive voice and personality. “It’s crazy,” according to Finneas. “Most people need to get up and open their diaphragms, but Billie looks amazing just sprawled on the bed.” Collecting over a billion streams from Spotify before their first album was even released, the siblings were allowed to pop on their own terms.

Eilish has unusual quirks. As a child, she was diagnosed with a mild version of Tourette’s syndrome, which manifests itself in small tics when stressed, including bulging eyes and twitching of the head. She also knows synesthesia, a neurosensory condition that mixes the senses. When asked to describe her Grammy-winning song Bad Guy, Eilish once said that “it was yellow, but also red and the number seven. It’s not hot, but hot, like an oven. And it smells like cookies. “

There is an audacity in Eilish’s personality that reflects the environment in which his talent was nurtured. Although very pretty, she avoided the sexualized way of presenting most of the young female pop stars. Not for its hectares of flesh and tight clothes, or pornographic videos to the limit. Her unique style tends towards flamboyant and loose sportswear and a lively goth make-up, all oversized, layered and playfully androgynous. She called fashion “a defense mechanism” that allows her to avoid “body shame”. For a generation of selfies on social media where these body dysmorphic issues are a growing concern, Eilish’s refusal to play the game of glamor has become an inspiration. “No one can be, like” she has a flat ass “,” she has a big ass “”, she noted. “No one can say anything, because they don’t know.”

Like many teens, Eilish struggles with depression and anxiety. These are the subjects and the emotions that his songs explore, rather than turning to romantic pop shots. However, his words are not moody or forgiving but full of wit and empathy, with a strong streak of irreverent black humor. On the track of the album All The Good Girls Go To Hell, Eilish plays the role of “God herself” reflecting on the fate of humanity. “Your camouflage is collapsing / The man is so stupid, why are we saving him? / Poisoning now / Begging for our help, wow / The hills are burning in California / My time to ignore you / Don’t say that I didn’t do it don’t warn you. “His sassy brand of provocative pop is one step ahead of his contemporaries. Young, intelligent and truly rather wonderful, Billie Eilish is the pop star the world needs right now.

