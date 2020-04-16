The Apink Names Group She Loves, Describes The Second Reaction to “Dumhdurum,” And More

Apink talking about success again, your favorite young group, and more!

On April 16, the group of girls appeared on the “Cultwo Show” after making a comeback earlier this week with “Dumhdurum.” The song quickly took the top spot on major realtime charts, including Korea’s biggest music site, Melon. He had previously talked about the reaction to tears coming in at number 1.

Apink was asked on the radio show if they were hoping for a chart-topping success, and Park Chorong said they didn’t expect to get such a rating. “The more you promote, the harder it is,” he said. “We decided to just give our fans some good memories, and I think that’s why it ended so well.”

Kim Nam Joo indicated that she would cry as soon as she saw the song No. 1. “I called Chorong and she was crying too,” he said. “Like a miracle to us.”

Oh Ha Young said she was shocked, and even asked if it was hidden by Jung Eun Ji’s comment, “I’m not feeling well and I’m very sorry.

DJ Kim Tae Kyun asked the group to explain what they thought when they first heard “Dumhdurum.” Oh Ha Young says, “The version of the guide has a male voice, so I can’t imagine how it would be at first.” Kim Nam Joo said, “I keep telling the members that it’s good and that we should do it. Even if it’s just a guide, that’s the song I want.

Jung Eun Ji said that she played a song for her sister who was coming to Seoul. She reflects, “She told me, ‘Keep playing. I feel good.’ I hope the community can feel like they are listening to the song. ‘ “

Park Chorong says, “When I heard it, I called the composer and said, ‘That’s great.’ I thought, ‘This is it,’ and I wanted to hear how it sounds with the members’ voices. “

Park Chorong was also asked how he would promote his friends at MAMAMOO. “First of all, I’m very happy,” he said. “I heard that Solar will be promoting a solo starting next week, so Bomi and I plan to support him.”

Yoon Bomi is involved in choreography for the track. Park Chorong points out, “Bomi personally took part in a rehearsal with a trainer at our agency and was sent to the agency. Yoon Bomi’s choreography was selected through a blind test.” .

Children Naeun, who can not attend the event because it has created a drama, sent a message to say, “I love you all. Embarrassment I can not go now, but given the song new love ‘Dumhdurum’, and see the story in the air about a man who look at me too. Next time I will join you. “Show Cultwo” the best! “Son Naeun is referring to the audience portion of the story as he sees the celebrity guests coming out and in public.

When asked to name a junior artist, Kim Nam Joo named ITZY and her friends nodded. Jung Eun Ji also named WJSN (cosmic girl), explaining that she liked him more after doing radio shows with her.

Yoon Bomi said, “Meki Weki also very good. Chungha also very good.” When other people agree, she adds, “We are all happy with the junior. She was all celebrities.”

Apink will begin promoting the music show for “Dumhdurum” in the April 17 episode of “Music Bank.”

