[the-appalling-harrow-murder-of-molly-morgan,-eighty-one,-killed-for-her-vacant-purse]

Almost 11 yrs back to the day, 81-yr-old Molly Morgan made her way to Kenton Library in Harrow to show up at a chat staying presented about buildings in London.

It was a journey she really should have been equipped to make absolutely free from any fears or worries for her safety owning lived in the spot for much more than 50 a long time.

She remaining her household on Streatfield Road and walked about a mile, but at 7.40pm on January 15, 2009 her everyday living and people of her liked types changed eternally.

Out of the darkness Molly, who was described as a pillar of her community, was viciously attacked and mugged.

Her purse was stolen, made up of very little other than an empty provider bag, an electrical extension guide and a brown and gold Primark umbrella.

Objects that have been of small price to anybody but Molly.





CCTV demonstrates Mrs Morgan at a Morrison’s on the early morning she was attacked



Her handbag was ferociously pulled from her and she fell to the floor, hitting her head and the remaining side of her body.

She was rushed to Northwick Park Clinic exactly where regrettably her condition fast deteriorated and she sadly died the following day.

Tragically, in the conclude the thief stole anything priceless that night time – Molly’s lifetime.

She experienced endured a broken still left arm and several fractures to the remaining facet of the facial area.

A article-mortem assessment gave the bring about of loss of life as subdural haematoma, a situation in which blood collects involving the skull and the area of the brain.

At the 10 yr anniversary of her dying in 2019, Molly’s daughter explained how her mother’s dying “damage each day” and she at times feels like she “cannot go on”.

The extension direct and purse ended up witnessed in Northwick Avenue in Kenton near to the junction with Rushout Avenue, at 9pm on the night of the murder.





A image of the bag stolen from Molly Morgan



Nonetheless only the extension lead was at some point recovered, the purse disappeared and has never been traced.

Witnesses saw two adult males or youths managing together Streatfield Road towards Kenton Library straight away following the assault on Molly. A gentleman sporting gray tracksuit trousers was also found going for walks ahead of her in Streatfield Highway and detectives go on to appeal to trace this particular person.

A reward is still getting made available for information and facts main to the identification, arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for Molly’s death.

If you can assist, you can connect with the incident room on 020 8358 0300 or if you would like to remain nameless contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on line at crimestoppers-british isles.org