The apparent deaths could be much higher than the known ones: Reports – World News

There may be tens of thousands more deaths due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) worldwide than currently determined, according to reports from the New York Times and Financial Times that analyzed cumulative mortality data.

The estimate is based on “all-cause excess mortality,” which indicates an increase in the number of deaths due to any cause compared to the historical average for that particular period.

In the case of the United Kingdom, the total number of fatalities of missing Covid-19 could be more than double the actual number, according to FT, which cites official figures showing a 75% increase in deaths in the week ending April 10. The pandemic has already caused as many as 41,000 deaths, according to the report, on a day when the official death toll of Covid-19 was just over 17,000.

The NYT said that an analysis of all cause mortality data from 11 countries, including the UK and the US, showed that 25,000 more may have died in the last month than officially acknowledged.

“In the past month, far more people have died in these countries than in previous years,” the New York Times found. hospitals are flooded, the report said.

The overall death toll offers a more complete picture of the pandemic, the report added, citing experts, as most countries report only those Covid-19 deaths that occur in hospitals.

These figures are usually delayed or difficult to reach, both reports noted. For example, in the case of Indonesia, the NYT estimate used the average number of funerals for its calculations.

“Whatever number is reported on a given day will be an understatement,” quoted NYT Tim Riffe, a demographer at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany.

“In many places, a pandemic lasts long enough that there was enough time to report late deaths, which gives us a more accurate picture of what mortality actually was,” Riffe said.

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronaviruses