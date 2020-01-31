The appeal was filed on the 25th anniversary of Richey Edwards’ disappearance

A new appeal was launched to hunt down Manic Street Preachers’ guitarist Richey Edwards on the 25th anniversary of his initial disappearance.

The then 27-year-old Edwards disappeared at the London Embassy Hotel on February 1, 1995, the day the Welsh rockers were to go on an extensive US tour.

The musician’s disappearance remains a mystery, but many believe that he jumped to his death from Severn Bridge. He was pronounced dead in 2008.

The new call was launched by Missing Persons, a charity that worked with Edwards’ sister Rachel.

Speaking to Wales Online, spokeswoman Kate Graham said: “Richard, if you are reading this please give us a call or text us on our free phone number 116 000. It is confidential and we cannot track your call.

Richey Edwards in the NME offices in 1992

“We just want to give you the support you need and help you be safe.

“The hotline is here to support missing or missing people and relatives left behind.”

As a result of Edwards’ disappearance, sightings of the musician have already been reported by Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Goa.

In January 2019, a new book provided new evidence that Edwards staged his own disappearance.

Withdrawn Traces: In search of the truth about Richey Manic, there are a number of new clues that indicate that the guitarist has carefully planned his disappearance.

The book by Sara Hawys Roberts and Leon Noakes is the first to be written with the full participation of Edwards’ sister Rachel and offers unprecedented access to his personal archives.

It contains details of previously unreported sightings of Edwards, as well as a long-standing fascination with the disappearance, which he apparently enjoyed since his school days.

The book also describes the claims that Edwards moved to a kibbutz in Israel, as well as the theory that Edwards may not have diagnosed Asperger’s syndrome and has disappeared to rule out the world as a coping mechanism.

In March of last year, a painting by Edwards was shown in a London exhibition with portraits of missing people.

Missing persons can be contacted by phone at 116 000 24 hours a day or by email at 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.