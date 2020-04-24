The Apple iPhone SE reveals exactly what you expected, the iPhone 8 like the interior – tech

Even before the launch of the new iPhone SE, people claimed it was nothing more than a three-year-old iPhone 8 with new interiors. And the latest release on YouTube reaffirms how inside both smartphones are. The video also reveals how similar the iPhone SE punch process is to the iPhone 8 and how identical they are when it comes to installing batteries, cameras, motherboard and more. The biggest difference with the iPhone SE is the A13 processor.

At one point, the video also reveals that switching components between three-year-old and barely a month old iPhones is possible with some degree of success, depending on the part. For example, you can switch hardware for the LCD and it will still work. However, replacing the camera module will fail. (Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBNdm0XBIfA (/ embed)

Although iFixit is still waiting for us, the smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and an 1821mAh battery. A separate report mentioned that while the iPhone SE is powered by an A13 processor, it can be underclocked.

According to a screenshot showing Antutu’s benchmark, the iPhone SE scored 492166, which is significantly lower than the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max scored even though it has the same processor. According to the scoreboard, the iPhone SE (2020) score is between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series). While the iPad Air 3 is powered by A12 Bionic with 3GB of RAM, the iPhone 11 as mentioned above has A13 Bionic with 4GB of RAM.

