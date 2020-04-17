Apple has canceled its online store in preparation for pre-orders for the iPhone SE, as they launch today at 5:00 p.m., Pacific time.

The original ‌iPhone‌ SE was a 4-inch budget ‌iPhone‌ before it went down in 2018, but Apple revived its name with a new 4.7-inch model unveiled earlier this week that looks like a PiPhone, 8, whose interior is similar to the iPhone 11. .

The lensiPhone‌ SE features a 12-megapixel rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and support for Portrait mode and Portrait lighting. Night mode is not supported, but it has Smart HDR, Wide Color support and much more, as well as an LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync capabilities.

Because the ‌iPhone‌ SE is physically identical to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, it still has a thick top and bottom frame. The top front panel features a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and microphone, while the bottom front panel features a Touch ID Home button for fingerprint-based biometric authentication.

Like the iPhone XR, ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the ‌iPhone‌ SE also supports Haptic Touch support instead of 3D Touch. This means that the D3D Touch‌‌ has been officially removed from Apple’s ‌‌iPhone‌‌ architecture, as the now defunct ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 was the last soldiPhone‌‌ sold and supported by Apple for the D3D Touch‌‌.

The second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE A13 features a Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and a low starting price [$ 399]. Available in White, Black, and Red, it has 64, 128, or 256 GB of storage. The first pre-orders are expected to be delivered within a week.