The application plan will send ballots to ineligible voters of 24 million

Governance Insititute (GAI) Research Director Eric Eggers – How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, says Democrats’ plan to vote by email nationwide – would send ballots to 24 millions of inaccurate and faulty ballot registrations.

In an exclusive interview to SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart news tonight, Eggers said that the nationwide email vote would be very open to fraud and abuse.

“The concern I have if we are trying to make the national email election, which by the way was part of the language that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrates inserted in the first version of the most recent stimulus package, would be that we have these massive issues with the votes from this country, “said Eggers. “So, will we now send ballots to people who do not exist or are ineligible voters?”

A 2012 study by Pew Research Center found that there are 24 million voter registrations that are ineligible or inaccurate in state votes. This means that the 1 vote records out of 8 are no longer valid or invalid.

Eggers said the e-mail ballot ensures voters associated with these bad ballot records have a chance to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“If you have a national email ballot where the election supervisor sends ballots to everyone in the voter census, and we know the statistics of the Research Center (Pew) that we have at least 24 million incorrect or inaccurate ballot records in this country.” , Eggers said. “It’s 24 million ballots that could go to the wrong address, or to the dead, or twice as many.”

Likewise, e-mailing around the country would be closely linked to federal legalization of ballot-picking, where political operators can collect and deliver countless absentee votes to voters.

“You have these paid political machines whose mission is to manipulate or capitalize on these errors … The other problem that you would have is another part that was ordered in the Democratic version of the stimulus bill which would be the legalization of. … collecting national ballots, “Eggers said.

“Democrats are so concerned about the need for social detachment, but by legalizing ballot papers, literally, in many cases, sending young, potentially asymptomatic coronavirus carriers to the homes of these vulnerable populations, including the elderly and sick people who all know are most susceptible to the virus, “continued Eggers.

According to Breitbart News, George Soros-funded Brennan Justice Center at New York University is leading the nation’s email voting initiative.

Today, there are about 250 counties across the United States with more voters registered in the voter census than citizen voters. There are also about three million registered individuals to vote in more than one state. In Illinois alone, about 580 non-citizen constituencies were improperly registered to vote in the 2018 election.

