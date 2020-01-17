The Apu of the Simpsons is no longer spoken by Hank Azaria

Much is unclear about the fate of Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, as the character was discussed in Hari Kondabolu’s thoughtful documentary The Problem With Apu, but one thing is certain: Hank Azaria will no longer speak the character.

During the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour to / Film for his other show, Brockmire, Azaria explained what he knew on the subject: “We only know that I will not play the voice unless there is a way to do it Transition it or something. What you will do with the character is your call. It’s up to them and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We only agreed that I no longer vote. ‘

There has been a lot of back and forth regarding Apu’s future since the document was released, from the show, which deals with the historical backlash in a rather silly way, to the character in which the creator Matt Grönings “People like to pretend that they are comments that have not helped are offended. However, knowing that Azaria will withdraw the Apu voice is an important step in the right direction.

What does this mean for the future of Apu? Well, I hope he stays. I don’t think that developing the knowledge that the character is based on problematic stereotypes means that he has to be put out to pasture. I think there is a place for Apu on the show, and it only means changing him slightly by getting a new speaker. If the Simpsons were smart, they’d get someone like Ben Kingsley to play the part – or Dev Patel or Naveen Andrews. Suddenly Apu has a very British-Indian accent and nobody questions it.

Don’t make the change a spectacle, just let it do so that we can all continue on the subject.

There is no need to pull this out or make it more evil than it already was. In addition, tactful handling helps those who have been annoyed by Kondabolus’ documentary to get out of the nostalgic need to protect the holy Simpsons institution. Simply drop your Kwiki-Mart banner. Despite the loss of quality over time, I will always be a fan of The Simpsons and I think if any show has shown that it can adapt and change over the years it is this strange yellow show.

So, just do it, do it well and let’s all go on.

