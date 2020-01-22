The architect of the CIA’s torture program testified that the treatment was illegal

January 22 (UPI) – One of the architects of the CIA’s torture program for terrorists, who was indicted on September 11, testified on Wednesday that he believed the techniques violated the law.

For the first time, psychologist and interrogator James Mitchell publicly testified in a U.S. military courtroom in Guantanamo Bay that he and other CIA contract psychologists who developed the interrogation program wanted it to be stopped, but intelligence officials urged them to continue.

Mitchell specifically cited the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, who has been waterboarded more than 80 times.

He testified that he believed that they had forced Zubaydah, who had agreed to cooperate, to divulge all the information available to him and helped send a message to the CIA headquarters, in which he said, “that the intensity of the pressure applied to him approaches the legal limit “and that Zubaydah’s state of mind deteriorated.

Mitchell said the CIA urged her to continue the torture program because Zubaydah may still have withheld information about an upcoming US attack. He agreed to water him again, but asked a senior CIA officer to be present.

“If you think we should water it down, witness it. We will do it again and then never again,” he said.

A senior CIA official visited waterboarding and Mitchell testified that Zubaydah suffered from involuntary body cramps and started to cry.

Mitchell said that he and other people in the room became tearful as he sat on the water.

“I felt sorry for him. I thought it was unnecessary. He agreed to work for us,” he said.

The CIA paid Mitchell and his partner Bruce Jessen more than $ 80 million to develop the alleged terrorist torture program, which included waterboarding, stressful positions, and mock burials.

The psychologist couple said the methods were more uncomfortable than painful, but said that some interrogations got out of control. They also declined responsibility for other interrogators who used the techniques in an improper and unauthorized manner.

Mitchell said he wanted to disconnect from the program, but officials told him he would be responsible if more people in the United States were killed in another terrorist attack and their successor may not share the same concerns about the program ,

“The implication was that if we weren’t ready to carry their water, they would send someone to do it and they could be tougher than we were,” he said.

Mitchell was asked to testify in the pre-trial hearings for the September 11 trial, which is scheduled to start in January next year, as defense lawyers attempt to exclude evidence collected by the FBI from the case that claims it is tortured.

Jessen is also expected to testify about the Mitchell torture program.