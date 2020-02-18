[the-areas-the-place-you-might-be-most-probable-to-be-mugged-in-hounslow]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your data defense rights Invalid Email

Additional than 700 people today were mugged or robbed in Hounslow in 2019, law enforcement information shows.

Turnham Inexperienced, Brentford and Hounslow City Centre are the areas in the borough the place most of the muggings took place.

Figures display that the the very least volume of victims were in Hounslow South, Bedfont and Heston East.

In accordance to figures released by the Metropolitan Law enforcement at www.police.uk, a whole of 704 people today described getting a target of robbery – the formal title for mugging – concerning the get started of January and conclusion of December previous 12 months.

But exactly where does the ward you stay or do the job in stand in the listing? Get a seem under to locate out.

five) Hounslow Central, Chiswick Homefields and Hounslow Heath – 39

Coming in at joint fifth are Hounslow Central, Chiswick Homefields and Hounslow Heath.

There have been 39 robberies dedicated in every single of the a few wards throughout 2019.





Additional than 700 robberies ended up dedicated in Hounslow previous year

(Image: Darren Quinton/Coventry Telegraph)



4) Hounslow West – 47

Hounslow West, which is the fourth most hazardous position to live in Hounslow according to criminal offense stats, will come in at fourth.

Out of all crimes fully commited in the ward last year, theft amounted to 2.72 per cent.

Extra robberies were dedicated in June (6) than in any other thirty day period.

three) Turnham Environmentally friendly – 61

In 2019, 61 people today ended up robbed in Turnham Eco-friendly.

Robbery amounted to three.28 per cent of all crime fully commited in the ward final calendar year.

Crimes these types of as anti-social behaviour, theft and violence and sexual offences built up most of the crimes claimed.

2) Brentford – 63

With just two much more robberies than Turnham Inexperienced, Brentford comes in at next.

Although it is really even now a lengthy way off best spot, there was a robbery just underneath each and every 6 days in Brentford.

There were being much more robberies dedicated in April (18) than in any other month.

one) Hounslow Town Centre – 110





Law enforcement patrolling Hounslow town centre

(Image: @MPSHounslow)



Perhaps no shock owing to its locale, Hounslow City Centre will come top rated of the checklist.

Throughout 2019, 110 folks documented staying the sufferer of a robbery.

It amounted to 3.59 for each cent of all crimes fully commited in Hounslow Town Centre last yr.

The selection of robberies in every single Hounslow ward in 2019

21= Hounslow South – nine

19= Bedfont – 12

19= Heston East – 12

18) Hanworth Park – 15

17) Isleworth – 17

16) Hanworth – 18

15) Osterley and Spring Grove – 19

14) Cranford – 25

13) Feltham West – 26

12) Feltham North – 27

11) Syon – 28

10) Chiswick Riverside – 29

nine) Heston West – 32

eight) Heston Central – 37

five= Hounslow Central – 39

5= Chiswick Homefields – 39

5= Hounslow Heath – 39

4) Hounslow West – 47

three) Turnham Inexperienced – 61

two) Brentford – 63

one) Hounslow City Centre – 110

Examine crime in your place by placing your postcode into our handy widget beneath:

Want additional information? Go to our homepage.

Do you have a story? E mail [email protected]