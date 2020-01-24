The argument for and against changing the date of Australia day

Below is an excerpt from Crystal Andrews“Book”: How to win every argument: A guide without a filter, how to be right in everything. “The two sides of the Change The Date discussion were written in consultation Marlee Silva, Founder of Tiddas 4 Tiddas.

Here we are again: New Year, New January, the same Australia that is debating whether to change the date of the national holiday or not.

Perhaps you will end up in a heated grilling argument this weekend (don’t blame yourself), or maybe you’ve just started exploring your own feelings about the subject (don’t blame yourself either).

In any case, it is really worth understanding both sides because you cannot change your mind or gain arguments without understanding your opposition’s point of view.

You just can’t.

I should know because that was the whole premise of the book I wrote last year: breaking down the arguments and counter-arguments of important social issues to help young people talk about what really interests them. Things like pill testing at festivals, renewable energy versus fossil fuel energy, freedom of speech is dead and, yes, a full chapter on Survival / Australia Day.

So before you get into a Facebook comment war with a profile picture of a V8 Commodore, read the following excerpt from “How to win every argument: A guide without a filter to be right about everything”. It will help, I promise.

January 26: Should we change the date?

Why should we change the date?

January 26 is the day Australia’s First Nations lost their country. The date marks the beginning of a long, painful story of bloody genocide, slavery, stolen land, and stolen children that has lasted hundreds of years. Transgenerational or inherited trauma means that the agony of colonization is still felt by many indigenous Australians today. Not to mention that the colonial structures that form the basis of today’s Australia still have a strong influence on the experiences of the indigenous people and ultimately continue to suppress and disadvantage them systematically.

In contrast, many non-indigenous Australians do not know exactly what the date means. In 2017, the Australia Institute found that a whopping 62% of people didn’t know what marked the day. And yes, the poll was multiple choice. If many of us don’t even know what the day is for, what harm can it do to choose a date that is less stressful?

Australia Day was only declared a national holiday in 1994 – for some it is not a very long tradition. While it was celebrated in NSW in 1818, we’ve only been making it a united country for a few decades.

For comparison: Indigenous Australians have been protesting the date since 1938 – long before it became a national holiday! The indigenous communities have declared it a day of mourning that is still recognized today.

January 26th is a source of pain that non-indigenous Australians simply do not experience and sends a message to the indigenous people, the real guardians of the country, that we enjoy that they are not part of the history of this nation. It’s time to air our dirty laundry, heal the wounds side by side, and give all Australians a better future. After all, doesn’t the national anthem say: “Australians all make us happy”?

Before you leave, no one suggests that we don’t celebrate this beautiful country we live in. Let’s just celebrate on a day everyone can participate! It could be:

A rolling date set on the third Friday of January to guarantee a long weekend every year (this is very important).

May 8th because: m8.

May 9, the day of the first session of the Federal Parliament in 1901 and the day on which Parliament moved to Canberra in 1927.

May 27, the day in 1967 that Australia held a referendum to include Indigenous Australians in the census. You could say that this was the day we finally got together as Aussies. It also marks the beginning of the week of reconciliation.

Why shouldn’t we change the date.

January 26th is of historical importance. Celebrating that day is recognition for the first time that Europeans have lived in Australia: men, women and children. Since the majority of the Australian population is not indigenous, this speaks for the beginning of this part of Australian history. Regardless of the emotional ties, it is as Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “The day Australia changed course forever.”

Some people also argue that changing the date does not solve the range of problems and obstacles that affect the daily lives of Australian Aborigines. Let’s focus on how we can address the more pressing challenges instead of focusing on the date of that day.

There are also other days to celebrate the horrors of colonization: the National Apology Day on May 26, the Week of Reconciliation that begins on May 27, and Mabo Day on June 3.

A reading list for good allies

As a first generation Australian, I strongly believe that we have to listen to all First Nations voices to really understand the problem. Here is a list to start with:

1. Nayuka Gorrie“No matter which day the country hosts its Australia Day, I will not participate,” NITV, January 24, 2019.

Second Luke Pearson, “Why I no longer support #changethedate”, IndigenousX, January 2019.

Third Gemma McKinnon“What hope do we have if indigenous voices are not even heard on Australian day?” ABC News, January 23, 2018.

4th Jack Latimore“It’s practical to say that Aboriginal people support Australia Day. But it’s not true,” Indigenous X, “published January 22, 2018 in The Guardian.

5th Tony Birch“Tony Birch: A change of date will not deter Australia before its colonial settlers triumph,” IndigenousX, January 21, 2018.

Crystal Andrews is a journalist, author and founder of the social news platform @zee_feed. You can buy your debut book How to Win Every Argument (from $ 4.99) here.

