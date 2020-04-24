The Arizona president doubts that the University of Hawaii and the Wildcats will play the inaugural football game

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The football season uniform at the University of Arizona and the $ 400,000 check that would come with it in doubt, UA president Robert C. Robbins suggests.

The nonconference game is scheduled for August 29 and Robbins told Tucson radio station KVOI Wednesday, “You know, as much as I want it, it just seems as if we play any football in the fall it will be delayed.”

Robbins, a nationally renowned cardiac surgeon, said, “It will be very difficult to start the (seasonal) schedule as it actually exists.”

Robbins said, “My sense is, right now, I just don’t see what’s going on.”

In response to questions about the game’s situation, UH athletic director David Matlin emailed, “Dave Heeke (Arizona Athletic Director) and I have communicated and there are no delays or cancellations at this point. We will continue to take our lead from data scientists, government agencies, our conferences and universities. “

UH won the 2019 meeting, 45-38 at Aloha Stadium.

Robbins said he is “really concerned” about whether college football will be played in the fall. “What I’ve heard the most is that maybe doing something combines both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February (2021) and trying to play both of them. There will be all sorts of implications for watching TV with confusion. “I don’t know. We just don’t have an answer right now.”

Robbins ’comments came as the UA announced furloughs and paid cuts for almost all of its employees that could last until June 2021.

The cuts, which are to begin, May 11, will require employees to make $ 150,001 or more to take at least a 17% pay cut and those with lower wages must take unpaid working days resulting in a reduction of 5% .

Robbins said the school would decide until June 24 whether classes could begin in “late August or early September.”

“We’re just eager to get on with life, but, of course, we’re more concerned about public health concerns,” Robbins said.