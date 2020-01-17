The Arizona Wildcats schedule for 2020 includes 2 Byes, 2 Friday Night Games, September date against Stanford | National sport

The Arizona Wildcats soccer plan for 2020 includes two weekly farewell and two Friday games.

For the second year in a row, Arizona opens the season in “Week Zero” against Hawaii. The early start (August 29th) gives the Wildcats a second reunion, which can be extremely valuable over a long season.

Arizona will be available from September 26th and November 14th according to the schedule released on Thursday. Interestingly, the UA will have played its first Pac-12 game before the farewell and before the game ends outside the conference. Arizona welcomes Stanford on September 12, before visiting Texas Tech on September 19.

After the first farewell, Arizona played against league opponents for six weeks in a row. These competitions include two Friday night matches: October 9 against Colorado and October 23 in Washington.

After the second reunion, Arizona ends the season in Oregon State and against Arizona State.

The Wildcats ended 4: 8 in 2019, losing their last seven games in their second season under Kevin Sumlin. Arizona is expected to begin spring training on March 2. The spring game is scheduled for April 4th.

2020 UA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

29th August: against Hawaii

5th September: against Portland State

12th September: against Stanford

September 19th: at Texas Tech

September 26th: BYE

October 3: at UCLA

October 9 (Friday): against Colorado

Oct. 17: vs. USC

October 23 (Friday): in Washington

October 31st: against Oregon

November 7th: in Utah

14th November: BYE

21st November: in Oregon State

November 28th: against Arizona State

