The Army of Schofield Barracks helps save native Hawaiian plant species

Despite COVID-19, life continues for the Army of Hawaii, and including training and preparation, continued construction and renovation, and on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated today, the ongoing management of over 120 is in danger. and threatened native species of. Hawaii.

The army said its natural resources program, one of the largest in the defense department, helped save three native plant species from extinction: haha, Hawaiian mint and aster trees.

A Schofield Barracks seed lab with 12 million seeds – some cryogenically stored at minus 80 degrees centigrade – as well as greenhouses and endangered and threatened plants, stands in contrast

in a small near and

artillery shooting range and mock-ups of a tank and

rocket launcher.

The Army annually spends more than $ 12 million from the state on environmental programs that support and enable military training. The requirement comes from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to offset the effects of this training.

The service does no better job of announcing “significant” environmental efforts and extending “our soldiers there, currently marching and training on the ground,” 25th Maj. Infantry Division commander. Jarrard.

“We are probably not perfect, and there have probably been examples in the past where we could have done better,” he said in an interview. “But leaders at all levels appreciate the significance of the training environment here in Hawaii and the use of the land and the need to preserve it well into the future.”

Several civilian employees and more than 50 at the University of Hawaii work on natural resource programs, which, like everything else, are being affected by coronavirus pandemics.

The US military remains in “Charlie’s” health protection status, which means the community supports the transmission of COVID-19 and includes distance and social stay-at-home policies.

The 25th Division, which has about 12,000 troops in Hawaii, has identified minimum essential personnel personnel “to continue to do business to maintain readiness at a sustainable level,” Jarrard said. “So if the nation calls, we can go and answer that call.”

Another 18,000 soldiers in the state are part of other commands, including the U.S. Army headquarters at Fort Shafter.

The “part” of the 25 Division preparations has been degraded, Jarrard said. “We’ll be fine for another couple months,” the commanding general added. “There will be good brigades. There will be brigades that this has redeemed their ability to be ready. “

Around Schofield on Tuesday, signs of unit activity were few.

“We’re experiencing the same events that others have in aspects of a threat that is unknown, but we’re getting a little more familiar with it every week,” Jarrard said.

While there remain a lot of unknowns, “we feel like we’ve been generally successful,” he said.

A bit of positive news: None of the 1,350 Schofield soldiers brought back recently to training in Thailand have shown any COVID-19 symptoms, Jarrard said.

As with everything else, natural resource programs have been cut back due to the virus. Some people are telecommuting. But that effort continues in the seed labs and greenhouses and climbed high on the ranks of the Waianae range, among other Army training areas.

“We can plant seeds and go outside of the range and transplant plants as needed (while) still maintaining the distance and the intent of both the military leadership and the governor’s order,” said Col. Tom Barrett, commander of the United States Army Garrison Hawaii.

In an Army greenhouse, Paul Smith, a natural resource biologist, pointed out that the state flower, the native yellow brackenridgei Hibiscus, which is smaller than some other species, is endangered and susceptible to fire.

“We’re really boosting this population out of the woods,” he said, with the program currently monitoring about 1,500 on Army property.

The army’s efforts helped re-establish the wild population of the haha, which was critically endangered, Smith said. Generally, he said, no traps were found on Hawaiian plants because they evolved without predators.

The host also built four enclosures at between 2,500 and 3,000 feet in the Waianae Range to protect achatinella mustelina, otherwise known as the kahuli tree snail, from predators including rats, Jackson’s chameleons and red wolf snails.

The kahuli snails “are of great historical and cultural importance,” Smith said. “I believe it was called the snail tree. Legend has it that you could hear the song of the snails in the trees of the ancient Hawaiian forests.”

Keeping safes safe is one of the “critical actions that we keep in full operation right now,” he said.

“We were able to work around the requirements of COVID and not lose momentum in the environmental momentum to maintain the Army’s ability to train here once we are out of the current situation,” said.

Barrett, the garrison

commander.