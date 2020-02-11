The arrest of the Argentine pilot was proposed by the Dutch minister

The former Transavia pilot, who was found not guilty of participating in death flights on behalf of the Argentine junta in 2017, was arrested in Spain before his trial on the proposal of a Dutch judicial officer.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus informed MPs that the idea of ​​telling Argentina that Julio Poch was going to Spain came from a prosecutor who had “specifically spoken about the possibility of Mr. Poch’s arrest in a third country”.

Poch was arrested in Spain in September 2009 when he was about to take his final flight to Transavia, where he had worked since 2003. There is no extradition contract between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Poch was detained for eight years before the trial. He had always refused to participate in death flights in which junta (1976-1983) opponents were drugged and thrown out of airplanes. At the end of 2017, he was found guilty by an Argentine court for lack of evidence.

He now blames the Dutch state for damage and has taken legal action. The Dutch state had always stated that it was not involved in the extradition process.

Poch is said to have told several Transavia pilots about the death flights and said “we threw them out of airplanes”. These allegations were the basis for his arrest and deportation.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.