The Art House, Southampton needs help to survive … Art space is a cultural oasis in the city

The Art House, Southampton needs help to survive … LGBT + Arts Space is a cultural oasis in the city.

Plus “Moving Voices” Open Mic review by Ged Babey. .. and testimony from Henry Baroche

I have mocked the Art House softly in the past: all very own muesli, green party, arty farty, rad-fem hippy-chic – but it really is a great, inclusive place – an oasis of peace and grass-roots art & culture near the center of Southampton.

Former employee and artist Henry Baroche told me: The Art House is very much what the name suggests – a home for art, creativity, aesthetic beauty. But it’s more than that. It is a home for social involvement. It is a safe haven for the dissatisfied members of society. It is a home for anyone who wants to lay down their hat there, no matter how long.

The Art House is at a crossroads. “Stop something” or make “A final big push” for donations together with a restructuring of the company, with less emphasis on a place to eat and more focus on what it’s all about – art, creative writing, theater and community, campaign groups and music.

Read their full statement and how you can help in the “details” here.

(Henry continues ..) I worked at The Art House over the course of two years before moving to my current home in Bristol in August 2019. It was my first experience with a non-hierarchical organization that put the community above everything else. It has truly helped me grow as a person and will always feel like home. The many talented and varied people who have served the cause, whether as staff, volunteers, directors or clients, are evidence of its value as part of the Southampton landscape.

Where else can you see the acclaimed comedian Andrew O’Neill on Tuesday afternoon? Where else can you learn Esperanto during a tasty vegan meal? Where else can you form a bond with your community and witness the enormous diversity of our society, all under one colorful roof?

The Art House has been built, maintained and grown over the last decade on a diet of love, lack of sleep, laughter, tears, generosity, hard knocks, resilience, faith and compassion. To bring it into this new decade, it needs a little more of that generosity, especially yours. Please give what you can.

“Moving Voices” – Open Mic with Marco and Majid Dhana – improvised review.

Due to a kind of cosmic influx, my annual visit to the location was the night the announcement was made. It was for the monthly “Moving Voices” Open Mic Night, because I wanted to see two artists.

Hosted by Anita and Holly … “Moving voices is a space where you can use your voice to say what you are moving, or where you can just sit comfortably and be inspired by the offer, there is no pressure. A relaxed , non-threatening environment, this is a great place to try something new for the first time, or if you haven’t performed before. “

Marco (formerly singer with Lo-Fi Poet Band and Le Lizard Royale) is restlessly creative as part of his self-help and addiction struggle. I have written about his musical ventures for years, but now he has come full circle, in the sense that he started as a ‘mad’ performance poet in the 80s after being introduced to the work of Beats and Bukowski. and thought he would give the spoken word again …

Seated, reading glasses instead of his rock-star hues, poems on a music stand and microphone pressed against his lips – twenty minutes of fast, furious, expressive, quirky, free words spread. I knew a lot of the material from his online post about his early morning thoughts, but the performance of it ‘live’ – in an open, supportive environment without pressure, was surprisingly brilliant. It was like an expulsion of all the “bad stuff” – an awesome one but it was also “entertaining.” The gallow humor and random tangents laughed. Occasionally ‘fuck’ was percussive. Its speed gave it a descent without interruptions.

“I didn’t know you could curse in poetry,” Paul said afterwards – a regularly moving voice – a quirky character who read a great poem called My Team – a brilliant, simple rhyme about staff in a hospital where he met a patient for a while. Marco was impressed “That had me in tears. Completely real ‘.

Majid Dhana is a young poet from Portsmouth who has been performing for several years. Located in his hometown, it was his first visit to Southampton. His style is relaxed and measured but full of lyrical flow. He moves gracefully with expressive gestures and almost mime-like movements while reciting … he is simply inspiring. Full of wisdom and love for his fellow man. Urgent understanding of and unity with those less fortunate. His poems shed light on dark subjects: homelessness, the plight of illegal immigrants who have no choice but to endure hardships and the danger of escaping worse … Just as much in his words as the actual words, Majid is really a performance poet who you must see performance fully appreciate. Humanity as art. “Brutally beautiful.” Soulful and inspiring.

This video below was made by Trash Arts Portsmouth – poem starts at 4 minutes 08 in …

(I am a music journalist, so this may not be my field, but …) Majid is a hugely talented young artist who deserves a wider audience. I just saw coincidence … and I just had to see him again. I invited him to come to Southampton – and there was only one place where I knew he would be welcomed and appreciated … so I pointed him in the direction of The Art House.

Let’s make sure the place survives!

Donate here

