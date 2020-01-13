The art of curating the perfect home library

Last March, my husband and I moved to a larger apartment, a modest renovation that still forced us to face a brazen lack of furniture: bookshelves. When we unpacked it, we found that we need a lot more of it to house our library, which has developed into absurd proportions. Now we can finally add new bookshelves to our repertoire, and I am not surprised that I am fascinated by my search for them. After all, no living space feels intimate when you pack your books away. If I haven’t organized my inventory of Victorian novels, I just visit.

It is a unique pleasure to organize a bookcase that combines intellectual interests, material enjoyment and the design of an idealized self. It is an aesthetic exercise that at the same time exudes the kind of person we think and who we want to be. But despite the fun of the curation, it can also be problematic: as soon as I load up a bookshelf, I inevitably think about what to do.

InsideHook recently spoke to Nina Freudenberger, interior designer and author of Bibliostyle: How we live with books in order to better understand the special charm of a lovingly schematized bookshelf and to find out how an unfortunate person like me could put it together. Freudenberger took bibliostyle with him on a global investigation and, over time, interviewed topics with co-author Sadie Stein and photographer Shade Degges, whose lives are shaped and structured by their love of books. Illustrator and author Joana Avillez sleeps in a wall bed that is hidden in a wall of bookshelves and designs a literary canopy for herself. Writers Darryl Pinckney and James Fenton are restoring a 19th-century town house in Harlem, where, in addition to their respective studies, they have assigned four separate rooms as libraries. The methods and aesthetics presented in Bibliostyle are varied, but there is a uniform tenderness towards books – a determination to make room for them, to live in their midst and to honor them as precious artifacts of both personal and public history.

Jordan Munk Martin’s Brooklyn Library (Shade Degges courtesy Clarkson Potter Publishers)

“My first book, Surf Shack, was about people who build houses, something they love to do, namely surfing,” says Freudenberger on the phone. “And that inspired me and I always wanted to deal with my lifestyle and my passion.” (What) love (people) so much and feel so strong for … that (they) build houses? ‘… I came down to read books. ”

Freudenberger was looking for book collectors with different inclinations in art and in housing. Accordingly, she came across numerous rooms in which books coexist with their readers in a less regulated manner. They bloom on colorful piles on the floor, lean against hall tables and bask in the sun on desks. Even a (resting) fireplace can serve as practical, visible storage. No wonder when I entrusted Freudenberger with my current bookshelf deficit, she told me not to sweat.

“Do not spend more on your bookshelves than on your books,” she advises, pointing out that books will always end up in your own four walls. Their philosophy of organizing a bookcase is just as gentle and refreshingly practical. It primarily emphasizes “accessibility” and “functionality”.

“If (your books) reach the ceiling, make sure there is a way to get these books on the ceiling,” warns Freudenberger. Ideally, while indicating that Bibliostyle’s focus is “actual physical love for books” – a passion different from “the act of loving stories or reading” – the two are intertwined. An extravagant, Disney-like library that gives Belle from Beauty and the Beast an orgasm feels remarkably like a mausoleum when the books are just for decoration. (I recently came across photos of books that were imaginatively pinned to the wall and in some cases with scattered pages. Readers, I almost had a stroke.)

Freudenberger regards these decorative book arrangements – see also: Books in the same color or with the spine facing inwards – as “fake”. The trend towards color-coordinated bookshelves doesn’t force them either.

“The people who mark the colors according to the color of the back really only consider these books as (objects) at this point in time. It is a color-packed object.” Umbrella.

“I was totally overwhelmed, but I actually received some emails from people who were very, very upset … (S) Someone said,” I feel like you’re judging me. I love my books. And since I’ve been two or four years old or whatever, I’ve been color-coding my books. This is how I organize (them). “And I thought to myself:” Well, then well … This is authentic for you … (D) This is your system that you really use. “Nevertheless, Freudenberger cannot fathom an arrangement in which the books themselves are subordinate to a larger, decorative arrangement.

“It is removed from human touch,” she observes. “It doesn’t feel like a working library … All the libraries that I introduced (in my book) were … working libraries.”

Freudenberger’s interest in “working libraries” – book collections that are always on the move – characterizes her conscious but uncomplicated method of curation.

“I find books so beautiful when you buy them individually. I love a slow process,” she says. “If you only buy books to fill a bookcase, it will be very expensive and you will not feel well.”

It makes more sense to use a library that arises from a series of emotional impulses based on temporal and experience-related precision.

“I love collecting books when I travel,” says Freudenberger. “It’s super uncomfortable, but I love coming home with the… books I chose (while I was away). Because you often don’t find them when you come back … you have to buy them right away. ” And while she realizes that first editions are “very beautiful”, she doesn’t think they are necessary for a living library.

I dream of the kind of wealth that would enable me to buy a first edition of Middlemarch. But books are always a luxury, and most of us have to make decisions. Like Freudenberger, I also visit my books with memories. When I’m traveling, I’m looking for used bookstores where I’m most likely to come across strange editions of old favorite books. I rely on paperbacks for titles that I read and award frequently, but I will probably also buy antique copies of my favorite copies (often there are early 20th century hardcover books for ten or twenty dollars). Sure, they look pretty on a shelf and aren’t as predictable as a Norton Critical Edition or Oxford World Classic, but I’m mostly motivated by emotional attachment. I am looking for something beautiful that reflects my admiration for it.

In this way, Coralie Bickford-Smith’s cover for Penguins Clothbound Classics pays homage to beloved authors (Bickford-Smith is another individual Freudenberger interviewed for bibliostyle). Inspired by William Morris’ pre-Raphaelite art and craft movement, her designs are convincingly metaphorical and minimalistic: Bram Stoker’s Dracula, for example, is wrapped in garlic flower garlands, while Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is embossed with the repeated illustration of a human heart. Independent stores, especially those with a specific focus or mission, such as London-based Persephone Books (in Bibliostyle), Loyalty Books in Washington, DC, and Silver Spring, and of course The Strand in New York City, tend to offer more distinctive merchandise.

But books are rarely bought so that they can spend the winter in a storage room. After the purchase, we need to figure out what to do with them. As Freudenberger notes: “It is the ultimate riddle … (W) we find so much joy in books, and then … we deal with dealing with them as … object (s).” However, there are certain tendencies towards completeness, to which I stick and follow a kind of logic. A series like the Neapolitan quartet by Elena Ferrante should always be put together on the shelves. There is no point in separating Toni Morrison’s novels from their non-fiction unless you are determined to organize by genre.

Above all, choose a system that feels intuitive. I rely on the chronology and then alphabetize within wide literary periods such as romantic and modern – but I’m also an incurable type A dork. One of Freudenberger’s subjects uses a version of the Dewey decimal system, but a complicated and learned method like this is only as valuable as it is useful. In addition, curating a bookshelf is likely always associated with some degree of showboating: if you want to place your vintage Ray Bradbury paperbacks or the first edition of Shirley Jackson’s “We Always Lived in the Castle” at eye level to your visitors To impress literature salons, go for it. That said, flourishes should never hinder the bigger goal: locate your books when you want them.

Or do without bookshelves entirely. This was Freudenberger’s final advice, and I’m still thinking about it.

“Don’t even buy bookshelves,” she says, gently blowing on me. “You can stack them up, use them as a coffee table … just put the books out and then float around and find a home.”